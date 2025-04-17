Big screens, big dreams: Dallas International Film Festival 2025 rolls out red carpet

Lights, camera, action: The Dallas International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpet for its 19th year — and its first year as an Oscar Qualifying Film Festival. The festival, which takes place April 25 to May 1, will feature more than 120 films, along with Q&A sessions, panels with the filmmakers and actors, nightly red carpets and other special events.

Festivities will take place at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Victory Park, in addition to venues in the AT&T Discovery District and Harwood District and at the Texas Theatre and Virgin Hotels Dallas.

“For our first year as an Oscar Qualifying Festival, we have curated a powerful collection of feature, documentary and short films,” James Faust, artistic director of the Dallas International Film Festival, said in a news release.

An Oscar Qualifying Film Festival means movies shown at the Dallas International Film Festival could end up as contenders for the 98th Academy Awards, provided the film meets certain requirements.

Storytellers from around the world come to Dallas to showcase films that fall into the genres of animation, documentary, sports, Latino showcase, narrative, music video, short film, world cinema and Texas film.

Some films that stand out in this year’s Dallas International Film Festival showcase include:



DETAILS : April 25 through May 1 at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Victory Park, AT&T Discovery District, Harwood District, Texas Theatre and the Virgin Hotels Dallas. Passes range from $100 (for students and seniors) to $500. There is all-day validated festival parking at Cinépolis.

