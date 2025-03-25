Watch ‘Selena’ movie in downtown Dallas

Selena Quintanilla will be remembered on the big screen Wednesday, April 16, when the biopic of the iconic Texan singer will be shown at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas as part of the venue’s “Movies on the Lawn” series.

Selena, released in 1997, tells the story of Selena Quintanilla-Perez (starring Jennifer Lopez) and her life at the center of a Mexican-American musician family.

Her father, Abraham (Edward James Olmos), notes her talent and begins performing with her at small venues.

She achieves success and falls in love with her guitarist, Chris Pérez (Jon Seda), triggering her father’s wrath.

