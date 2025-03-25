© 2025 KERA News
Watch ‘Selena’ movie in downtown Dallas

KERA | By Abraham Nudelstejer | The Dallas Morning News
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
The “Selena” movie, starring Jennifer Lopez, will be screened at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas.
The “Selena” movie, starring Jennifer Lopez, will be screened at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas.

Selena Quintanilla will be remembered on the big screen Wednesday, April 16, when the biopic of the iconic Texan singer will be shown at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas as part of the venue’s “Movies on the Lawn” series.

Selena, released in 1997, tells the story of Selena Quintanilla-Perez (starring Jennifer Lopez) and her life at the center of a Mexican-American musician family.

Her father, Abraham (Edward James Olmos), notes her talent and begins performing with her at small venues.

She achieves success and falls in love with her guitarist, Chris Pérez (Jon Seda), triggering her father’s wrath.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Abraham Nudelstejer | The Dallas Morning News
News reporter with more than 25 years of experience in media outlets. He arrived at The Dallas Morning News in January 2020 and has held different positions for the DMN and Al Día. He has received several awards as a reporter and editor, including the Texas APME Awards and the José Martí Award.
See stories by Abraham Nudelstejer | The Dallas Morning News
