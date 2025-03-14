Musical version of ‘Back to the Future’ flies into Dallas as part of national tour

Films long have been source material for Broadway musicals. So why not Back to the Future, the 1985 time-traveling comedy that earned hundreds of millions at the box office and turned TV star Michael J. Fox into movie icon Marty McFly?

To adapt the story for the musical stage, the film’s director, Robert Zemeckis, and his co-writer, Bob Gale, enlisted Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard to compose 17 songs. Silvestri has written music for most of Zemeckis’ movies, including Back to the Future and its sequels. Ballard is known for his collaborations with Wilson Phillips and Alanis Morissette, whose album Jagged Little Pill inspired a jukebox musical.

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman Don Stephenson portrays Doc Brown in the North American tour of "Back to the Future: The Musical."

The score also features “Earth Angel” and “Johnny B. Goode,” used in the original film to establish the period to which Marty is accidentally transported in Doc Brown’s souped-up DeLorean.

Back to the Future: The Musical premiered in Manchester, England, in 2020 before moving to the West End and eventually Broadway. It received mixed reviews, lauded mostly for the stage magic employed in animating a DeLorean facsimile. Broadway Dallas is presenting a two-week run as part of the show’s first North American tour.



Details

March 18-30 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave. $23.75 to $160.

