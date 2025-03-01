Dallas dance companies rethink ‘Swan Lake’ from the female point of view

They say a classical ballet isn’t over until the female protagonist dies. Tchaikovsky’s popular 1870s Swan Lake is a prime example. Turned into a white swan by Baron Von Rothbart, Odette perishes in roiling waters conjured by the jealous sorcerer along with her lover, Prince Siegfried, in most traditional versions.

Two Dallas troupes, Pegasus Contemporary Ballet and Bombshell Dance Project, have rethought the story, originally told from the prince’s point of view, to bring the swans to the forefront. The all-female cast includes members of both companies, with ballet and contemporary dance choreography by Bombshell founders Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman. Pegasus is led by artistic director Diana Crowder, a former company member at Texas Ballet Theater.

Louis DeLuca / The Dallas Morning News Taylor Rodman, left, and Emily Bernet of Bombshell Dance Project.

“The work follows their individual arcs as well as the dynamics of the group as they shift from women to swans,” Bernet says of Flock, which is being presented by Pegasus at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. “We were highly inspired by Tchaikovsky’s music and interested in highlighting nuances in the score using our contemporary style.”

“You’ll see nods to the traditional choreography by Petipa and Ivanov like the four little swans and the classic white swan/black swan variations,” Bernet continues. “It begins in the lobby and transitions to the stage, symbolizing a transition from girl to swan. You can expect to see the grounded Bombshell style, blended with Pegasus’ technical strength.”

Details

March 7-8 at 8 p.m. 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. $15-$55. pegasusballet.org. bombshelldanceproject.com.

