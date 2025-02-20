As tour arrives in Dallas, three reasons ‘Hadestown’ became a classic Broadway musical

Hadestown, the greatest musical since Hamilton, up there with the likes of Oklahoma and Sweeney Todd, is on a breakneck national tour that includes one-night stands in places like Paducah, Ky., and Oxford, Ala. The pace slows a little Tuesday, when the show stops at the Music Hall at Fair Park for eight performances in six days, presented by Broadway Dallas.

Based on the intertwining Greek myths of doomed lovers Orpheus and Eurydice and underworld villain Hades and his wife Persephone, Hadestown is still going strong after six pandemic-interrupted years and more than 1,000 performances on Broadway.

The unlikeliest of hits, Hadestown was originally conceived as a do-it-yourself theater project by Vermont singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell a decade before a radically reworked version made it to New York. Hadestown went on to become the darling of the 2018-19 Broadway season with 14 Tony nominations and eight wins, including best musical. This is its second North American tour.

Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade Megan Colton plays the poverty stricken Eurydice in the national tour of Anaïs Mitchell's "Hadestown," which is being presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

So how did this conceptual song-cycle from an obscure folkie turn into such a sensation? Here are three reasons Hadestown became a classic:

1. Mitchell started modestly, taking the musical’s first iteration on a short tour of her home state and Massachusetts in 2006 and 2007. In 2010, she recorded the songs for a concept album starring her better known friends Justin Vernon, aka Bon Iver, and Ani DiFranco in the roles of Persephone and Orpheus. Mitchell played Eurydice.

Though she would go on to write several new tunes before the show reached Broadway, including the scene-setting opening number “Road to Hell,” Mitchell’s original focus on pressing issues like climate change, immigration and the political division they have wrought always struck a contemporary chord.

“Why We Build the Wall,” written a decade before Donald Trump was elected president the first time, sounded particularly prescient. Portrayed as a modern-day robber baron, Hades is backed by a chorus of his exploited workers rationalizing their isolation. They are building the wall to keep out the poor. “Because we have and they have not,” he explains. “Because they want what we have got.”

“I don’t know that the audience would respond as strongly to Hadestown if there were not something larger at work,” director Rachel Chavkin said in a 2022 phone interview. “It’s the most brilliant thing that Anaïs has done. She takes the metaphor of not being able to see your lover in the dark and puts it in the context of this industrial hell-scape and asks, ‘What if you are made to feel alone? What does that do to inspire change in you?’ Ultimately, it becomes a metaphor about solidarity in this wildly moving way.”

2. In 2012, Mitchell met Chavkin, who has a unique talent for developing unconventional material into Broadway shows. Around the same time, Chavkin had started to help composer Dave Malloy launch his challenging Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. It went on to star Josh Groban on Broadway.

“We started with what gaps I was hearing,” Chavkin said. “Songs are a short storytelling form. The idea of long-form storytelling, stringing together multiple songs and ultimately what happens between the songs — that’s where my expertise lies. ... [Mitchell] really had to reinvent the wheel.”

Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade Katelyn Crall, Miriam Navarrete and Julia Schick portray the Fates in the national tour of the Broadway musical "Hadestown."

That reinvention took years. Along the way, Hadestown had trial runs in Canada, London and off-Broadway, building momentum as it grew. The ensuing collection of gritty, catchy tunes in a variety of rootsy styles added up to a moving story of hope amid loss.

3. By the time it reached Broadway, the musical now opened with three new songs and was twice as long as Mitchell’s original folk opera. Narrated by the god Hermes, who acts as a kind of philosophically minded tour guide, “Road to Hell” instantly establishes the characters and the stakes, a mandatory feature for a successful Broadway musical.

In a bold move, Hermes gives away the ending, crooning, “Maybe it will turn out this time.../It’s a sad tale, it’s a tragedy/It’s a sad song/We’re gonna sing it anyway.” It’s a deft reflection of the pessimism of our times while holding out the possibility of a better future.



Details

Feb. 25-March 2 at 909 First Ave. $30-$175. broadwaydallas.org.

