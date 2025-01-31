Soul Rep producing play about shutdown of first Black theater troupe in the U.S.

Accounts of the largely lost history of the African Grove Theatre include references to a sign that supposedly hung at the downtown New York venue founded by William Alexander Brown: “White people do not know how to behave at entertainments designed for ladies and gentlemen of colour.”

Apocryphal or true, the sentiment gets to the thematic heart of The African Company Presents Richard III, a 1988 play that pieces together the short yet influential saga of the first Black theater troupe in the United States.

The Grove drew not only a substantial Black audience several years before slavery was abolished in New York. White people also flocked to the theater, where they had to be cordoned off in a special section in the back because of their often boisterous jeering of the actors.

“One of my favorite things is that these Black people were audacious enough to want to even approach Shakespeare,” says Guinea Bennett-Price, artistic director of Dallas’ Soul Rep Theatre Company, which is producing the play to open its 30th anniversary season.

It revolves around a confrontation between the African Company — as the Grove’s acting group was called — and a white theater that was putting on Shakespeare’s historical drama at the same time.

Malcolm Herod Emir Price portrays William Brown, the founder of the African Grove Theatre in Soul Rep Theatre's production of Carlyle Brown's "The African Company Presents Richard III."

Malcolm Herod Zariyah Perry plays Ann, a member of the African Grove Theatre in Soul Rep Theatre's production of Carlyle Brown's "The African Company Presents Richard III."

The year is 1821, and the Park Theatre, run by an impresario named Stephen Price, shuts down the Grove’s production twice, first at its 300-seat space on the second floor of Brown’s home at Bleecker and Mercer streets, and then when Brown provocatively moves his Richard III to a hotel ballroom next door to the Park.

It’s believed Price used alleged fire-code violations and sympathetic police to close the shows, the second time during the title character’s opening monologue, according to Lisa Cotie, who’s directing Soul Rep’s production.

Cotie first saw a production of The African Company Presents, written by Carlyle Brown, around the time she was graduating from college.

“I was incensed that I went through all of my high school theater and then four years of a bachelor’s program and theater history — I was an avid reader — and I never knew about this,” she explains between rehearsals at Bryant Hall, where Soul Rep is staging the play. “If you go back to the big theater history book we used, there’s a paragraph and a picture. That’s it.”

Cotie now includes The African Company Presents in the curriculum for all incoming freshmen in the theater program at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, where she is head of acting. Bennett-Price runs the Booker T. theater department. She first read the play while attending Howard University shortly after it was published.

“Part of our training was to always ask where were the Black people at any point in the history we are studying,” she says. “So we learned about Carlyle Brown, his play and the actual history of the African Grove Theatre.”

Anyika McMillan-Herod Stephen Miller, foreground, plays rival theater impresario Stephen Price and Jerrold Trice is company advisor Papa Shakespeare in "The African Company Present Richard III" by Soul Rep Theatre.

The African Company Presents opens with Stephen Price on stage at the Park Theatre, where the curtain has been held until the Grove’s show at City Hotel is closed and the actors taken to jail. A lot was at stake. Price had recruited famed actor Junius Brutus Booth, father of future Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth, to play Richard III.

The action then flashes back to a few days earlier when the African Company opens Richard III at its Mercer Street theater. The play ends two years later with the Grove’s production of The Drama of King Shotaway, an original written by William Brown, based on the true story of a Black uprising in the Caribbean. As a native of the West Indies who had immigrated to the U.S., the Grove founder was familiar with the incident.

“It’s the birth of the first African American play,” Cotie says. “Even though we don’t have a copy of it anymore, we do have the posters. We do have enough records to know it was produced. So this idea that they were trying to figure out who they are and what mask to wear in what part of society at what time — as that comes together, it’s the beginning of a new genre of theater.”

Walter Johnson Jr. From left, Soul Rep Theatre co-founders Guinea Bennett-Price, Anyika McMillan-Herod and Tonya Holloway.

By most accounts, the Grove closed for good that year, 1823, possibly burned down by its opponents. In one version of the story, Brown posts a placard in the window: “White people do not know how to behave at entertainments designed for ladies and gentlemen of colour.”

“That’s the legacy that Soul Rep exists to preserve,” Bennett-Price says. “Think about the Lafayette Players and the different companies that sprung up in New York during the the Black Arts Movement. You can draw a direct line from what the African Players were able to do to those companies — to Penumbra and the handful of Black theaters that still exist around the country.”

Carlyle Brown concocts a few plot lines for The African Company Presents, including a romance between actor James Hewlett, the star of Richard III, and an actress named Ann Johnson, about whom little is known. One of the other major characters is Papa Shakespeare, a West Indian griot based on a man who came to the U.S. with William Brown and acts as an elder statesman and adviser.

Hewlett is portrayed by Emir Price, Guinea Bennett-Price’s son and a graduate of Booker T. Washington who recently returned home from a four-year stint in the Marines.

“He’s a Shakespeare fanatic,” she says. “He played Othello as a senior in high school and was a presidential scholar of the arts. We knew he could play this role. He came in and got it in the audition. He earned it.”

Another Booker T. grad, Zariyah Perry, a sophomore studying film at Southern Methodist University, plays Johnson. While she likely existed, the romance between Johnson and Hewlett is made up. The rest of the cast includes Sinclair Freeman as William Brown, Jerrold Trice as Papa Shakespeare, Stephen Miller as Stephen Price and K. Butterfly Smith as a formerly enslaved woman named Sarah.

“Carlyle Brown wanted to work with this idea that they’re all from such different backgrounds and places,” Cotie says. “Ann is younger and was probably born in the United States as a slave. Most of the others are old enough to have been brought over from Africa and the West Indies. They’re forced together to try to create a culture, an arts culture, a theatrical culture. They’re trying to figure out who they are to themselves, who they are to each other and who they are in this crazy world that they’ve been thrown into.”

