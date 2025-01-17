Takeoff on ‘Carmen’ updates timeless classic, but it still ends badly for title character

The heroines in operas and ballets often die in the end, usually at the hands of a jealous man. Bizet’s Carmen is no different, even in Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s 21st-century dance version. But from the stage and costume design to the movement style, the choreographer has radically remade the look and feel of this timeless tragedy.

Renamed CARMEN.maquia — a takeoff on “tauromaquia,” the Spanish word for bullfighting — a newly expanded version of Sansano’s 2012 work is premiering in Dallas, presented by TITAS/Dance Unbound. The piece will be performed by the long-running, New York-based Ballet Hispánico.

The shows come during a couple of notable Carmen anniversaries. The title character, a fiery, independent minded woman who jilts her lover, the soldier Don José, for the toreador Escamillo, was conceived in 1845 — 180 years ago — by French writer Prosper Mérimée. Then, 150 years ago, in 1875, French composer Georges Bizet turned Mérimée’s novella into an opera that may have peaked in popularity but is still regularly performed today.

Carmen made the jump to the dance world in 1967 when the National Ballet of Cuba premiered artistic director Alberto Alonso’s one-act Carmen Suite, with Bizet’s music rethought by Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin. For CARMEN.maquia, Sansano has supplemented the opera’s 35 minutes of nonvocal music with pieces of other Bizet compositions as well as Pablo de Sarasate’s 1881 adaptation Carmen Fantasy.

Paula Lobo The soldier Don José tries to tie down the title character, a fiery Spanish gypsy, in Ballet Hispánico's production of "CARMEN.maquia."

I talked to Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispánico’s artistic director and CEO, about CARMEN.maquia. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why has Carmen endured for almost two centuries after it was created?

The character became such an icon of a powerful woman, the story such a part of popular culture.

We’re still dealing with some of the not-great aspects: that the woman, yet again, gets killed. She’s demonized. But I’m trying with this to make her more of a hero, even with her death. She’s making up her own mind. This is someone who was going against the grain of what’s expected of them, what society wants them to be, what male society imposes on women about how to act. It speaks to the need to recognize that women have been powerful for generations, that this is not a momentary thing.

How is the design different from more traditional representations of southern Spanish culture?

It’s a work that has very little of the iconic representations: red dresses, castanets, toreadors with hats. There is some machismo in it, but it’s not shown in the way that we’re accustomed to. It tears down the artifice of iconic representation and just gets to the narrative of the love story. We see these people in a very human way.

It’s a black-and-white ballet that refers to an incredible artist, Picasso, and his black and white and blue periods. You’ll see some of that within the scenic design. Picasso was one who really pushed against iconic representation.

The choreography is unexpected. It looks very contemporary, with sharp angles and lots of gesturing. It doesn’t flow like you might expect.

This is how Gustavo works. He despises stereotypes. The movement is his own. It’s a language that states “I’m Spanish, but I don’t move the way you think I move. I move this way, and it’s still part of the essence of my culture and still part of the tradition.”

With the title, CARMEN.maquia, he’s suggesting that she’s like a bull.

The problem is that, ultimately, a bull dies at the hands of a man. The metaphor is fascinating.

Marius Fiskum The title character falls for the bullfighter Escamillo in Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's "CARMEN.maquia," which Ballet Hispánico is bringing to Dallas.

Is Carmen still relevant in 2025?

Just open TikTok. People are enamored of high drama. People are enamored of love triangles. There’s a lust for it right now. You see it on television all the time. People comment on and demonize people. Women are still demonized because of who they love and how they want to be free.

I think it’s very relevant, especially with all the discussions we’re having around who’s in power. It’s another way of allowing the audience to reflect and say, “Wow, that was awful. Why would that happen? Let’s not let it happen anymore.”



Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $26-$76. Details..

