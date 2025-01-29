Broadway musical Anastasia to open in Dallas

The Family Music Theatre is bringing the musical Anastasia to North Texas in February. Anastasia will transport its audience to Imperial Russia and Paris of the 1920s as it explores the idea of self-discovery.

Based on the 1997 film starring Meg Ryan, this beloved musical tells the legend of Anastasia, a Russian princess who was believed to have escaped the execution of the czar’s family in the early 1900s.

Directed by Sam Germany, Anastasia stars Sara Joe McMeans as Anya/Anastasia and Dauri Poole as Dmitry.

The musical includes songs from the film such as “Once Upon a December,” “A Rumor in St. Petersburg,” and “Journey to the Past.”

The play seeks to showcase a musical that depicts love, family and the adventure of finding home.

“While musical theatre is traditionally about entertainment, I hope our production of Anastasia also inspires the audience to reflect on their own personal journey of looking into the past to find the future,” Germany said.

DETAILS : Feb. 21–March 8, 2025, at New Vida Center with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for children cost $15 and $20 for seniors and adults.

