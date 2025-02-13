A plethora of plays makes for a busy February on the North Texas theater scene

Spring may be more than a month off, but the second half of the D-FW theater season is already in full flower with nearly all of the area’s 20 or so professional companies putting on shows in February. The breadth of material might astonish those not familiar with the creative wealth of the stage scene in North Texas, where American regional theater was born almost 80 years ago when Margo Jones founded Theatre ’47 in Fair Park.

“I’m not surprised at all,” says David Lozano, executive artistic director of Cara Mía Theatre Company, which is reviving its classic immigration story, Tina’s Journey (through Feb. 23), a collaboration with Mexico City’s Laboratorio de la Máscara, at a time when the issue is at the top of the news.

“What it tells me is that the groups are creatively flourishing. They may be struggling with different things, like we are. We’re always trying to raise money and keep ourselves staffed up and everyone well-paid. But there’s nothing lacking in the impetus to create art.”

Teatro Dallas, the other resident company at the city’s Latino Cultural Center, is giving three young directors a chance to develop their talents with its second “Nuevo Mundo” festival (Feb. 14-March 1). Gabriel Scampini, Lauren Secrest and Gerald Taylor II selected plays they think deserve to be seen and are being mentored by veteran directors Christie Vela, Sasha Maya Ada and Lauren LeBlanc.

Ben Torres/for Cara Mia Theatre From left, Martín Pérez, Frida Espinosa Müller and Liz Magallanes portray a family crossing the border from Mexico to the U.S. in Cara Mia Theatre's revival of "Tina Journey," a collaboration with Mexico City s Laboratorio de la Máscara. Cara Mia brought back the play to highlight the growing threat to immigrants under new U.S. policies.

The busy Ada is at the helm of Primary Trust, winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, in a co-production of Stage West Theatre, where the play about a lonely man reluctantly expanding his circle of friends wraps up its run Sunday, and Dallas Theater Center (Feb. 27-March 23).

“There are a lot of opportunities here for emerging artists, young and old, more so than there ever has been in the past,” says Tina Parker, co-artistic director of Kitchen Dog Theater, which has opened its “Under Construction” season with Will Eno’s existential Wakey, Wakey (through Feb. 23), about a man contemplating the end of his life. “There’s a lot of fostering and supporting of new work, new talent.”

Jordan Fraker Christopher Carlos and Elizabeth Sankarsingh made up the cast of "Wakey, Wakey," Will Eno's play about a man contemplating his impending death. It's in production by Kitchen Dog Theater in a studio loft in Exposition Park.

Founded in 1990 by a group of newly graduated Southern Methodist University students, Kitchen Dog is spending a second season on the road as it builds a new theater in the northern Design District. Wakey, Wakey, which is being performed in an Exposition Park studio loft, stars Christopher Carlos, the company’s other co-artistic director, in his first stage appearance in more than six years.

“February is a very popular slot,” says Parker, who’s directing the show. “Everybody’s finally back from their holiday breaks. You also get heavy traffic because of Valentine’s Day. Perhaps they want to impress their dates that they have some culture. ... It does show what an amazing scene we have. The thing that caught my eye was the diversity of material. There’s anything you want, from world premieres to original works. There’s quiet, loud, crazy, funny, musical. It’s very fertile ground right now.”

Across the street from the unconventional, 34-seat space Kitchen Dog is using, Ochre House Theater is meeting most of Parker’s criteria under the artistic direction of Dallas theater pioneer Matthew Posey. The avant-garde troupe only puts on plays written by Posey and other members of his company. The productions star mostly the same group of regulars.

Currently, Kevin Grammer’s latest piece, Fate Complete (through March 1) is on stage at Ochre House’s quirky, 55-seat storefront on Exposition Avenue. Among the cast are company stalwarts Carla Parker and Brian Witkowicz. A dark musical comedy about the film industry, it’s set in the 1960s amid a troubled relationship between a movie star and her studio-executive husband.

Original work by local playwrights like Grammer and Posey are no longer the exception on D-FW stages. Among this month’s offerings is Bishop Arts Theatre Center’s The Stamped Project (Feb. 20-March 2), its fourth annual banned-books festival of six short plays by North Texas writers. This year, they’re inspired by Stamped From the Beginning, author Ibram X. Kendi’s history of racist ideas in America.

Local theater artists also have found a home in the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Elevator Project series. Next up is Most Likely Forever Yours: A Sketch Comedy Show About Love from Eleven 11 Productions (Feb. 21-23). Directed by Matt Lyle, known for such comic plays as Barbecue Apocalypse and Big, Scary Animals, it’s described as a collection of Second City/Saturday Night Live-style skits satirizing the absurdity of relationships.

Lyle’s role in the D-FW theater scene is indicative of its hyperlocal focus. Before the pandemic, he led a playwrights training program at Theatre Three that continues to bear fruit. Among his students in 2019 was Parker Gray, now the executive director of Second Thought Theatre and one of the busiest actors in town. Gray’s play Incarnate premieres at Second Thought in the fall to close its three-show 2025 season of works by local writers.

Jeffrey Schmidt SMU sophomore Jordan Lage's commanding voice and dramatic presence is the most riveting part of Theatre Three's production of "Carrie: The Musical."

In the summer, the company premieres Your Wife’s Dead Body by Jenny Ledel, who trained in a playwrights workshop led by Will Power when he was the artist in residence at Dallas Theater Center. The season opens in April with SMU theater chair and head of acting Blake Hackler’s new play Healed.

Second Thought also has started a playwrights’ training program. The 2025 class includes Straton Rushing, who designed the projections for Kitchen Dog’s Wakey, Wakey, and has a short play in the festival at Bishop Arts Theatre Center.

Like Kitchen Dog, Second Thought was launched by a cohort of theater majors, in their case Baylor University in Waco. The local theater scene has been sustained in part by such programs at SMU, Texas Christian University in Fort Worth and the University of Texas at Arlington.

At Theatre Three alone, students and graduates from those schools have turned up in major roles this season in productions of Carrie: The Musical and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. A more recently formed troupe of SMU graduates, Fair Assembly, is now on stage with its latest Shakespeare production, Twelfth Night (Feb. 13-23). Shakespeare is also on tap in the Classics Theatre Project’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Feb. 12-March 8), set against the backdrop of the Woodstock music festival.

Frank Darko From left, Jon Garrard, Emily Ernst and Betsy Roth star in Fair Assembly's production of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" at Arts Mission Oak Cliff.

“You’re seeing companies invest in artists locally, which is how you build an ecosystem,” Lozano says. “We have an abundance of support that a lot of cities across Texas don’t have. Clearly, the DEI movement of the past 10 years has transformed and diversified and spread the wealth to more groups. You’re seeing a much greater diversity of stories being told, a greater diversity of actors and directors, and more productions from groups of all sizes.”

The contribution of Undermain Theatre, torchbearer of cutting-edge productions in North Texas for four decades, is the Katherine Owens Fund for New Work, aimed at fostering plays by writers from all over the country. Chicago-based Jarrett King, recipient of the $10,000 grant in 2023, is bringing his play Box to Undermain (Feb. 27-March 23). It tells the true story of Henry Box Brown, an enslaved man who mailed himself to freedom and went on to become an abolitionist lecturer and world-famous magician.

Paul Semrad Bryan Pitts, center, plays abolitionist and magician Henry Brown, an enslaved man who mailed himself to freedom, in Undermain Theatre's production of the Dallas premiere of Jarrett King's "Box." Pitts is flanked by fellow cast members JuNene K, left, and Catherine D. DuBord.

Parker and Lozano warn that while the D-FW theater scene is thriving artistically, financial challenges remain, especially with the recent cancellation of a National Endowment for the Arts grant program aimed at underserved groups and communities and a delay in a broader grant to review guidelines.

The NEA also gives directly to local groups and through third-party grant makers like the city of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, and the Texas Commission of the Arts.

“If we want to become a Minneapolis- or Chicago-level scene, corporations and individuals have to step up to support it,” Parker says. “Otherwise, that young talent is not going to stay.”

Ben Torres/for Cara Mia Theatre A scene from "Tina's Journey," Cara Mia Theatre's revival of a collaboration with Mexico City s Laboratorio de la Máscara, with whom the company has been working with for more than 20 years. The play is presented mostly in Spanish with English supertitles at the Latino Cultural Center.

Other productions in February include:



Echo Theatre’s multigenerational family drama Catch As Catch Can (Feb. 14-March 1)

(Feb. 14-March 1) Over the Bridge Arts’ Valentine’s Day-themed spoken-word show Messy Love (Feb. 21-22)

(Feb. 21-22) Circle Theatre’s one-person play Destroying David , about an art restorer working on Michelangelo’s famous statue (through Feb. 22)

, about an art restorer working on Michelangelo’s famous statue (through Feb. 22) Uptown Players’ exploration of familial relationships in We Are Continuous (through Feb. 23)

(through Feb. 23) Broadway Dallas’ presentation of the touring Greek-myth musical Hadestown (Feb. 25-March 2)

(Feb. 25-March 2) Jubilee Theatre’s The Movement, an a cappella musical set in 1963 among the children of the Civil Rights Movement (through March 2).

Closing Sunday are productions at Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage (Rooted) and Dallas Theater Center (Shane).

“When I look at the list of plays this month, what I’m thinking is we’re expanding the views of thousands of people,” Lozano says.

“We’re looking at a plethora of stories about different life experiences, so we can actually understand that the United States and this state and city are not made up of one culture,” he said. “We are made up of an infinite number of cultures with an infinite number of expressions that carry their own ideas, not to mention people’s individual perspectives. Dallas benefits from this proliferation.”

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.