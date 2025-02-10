‘It feels surreal’: Dallas Asian American Historical Society finds a home in the Cedars

The Dallas Asian American Historical Society celebrated the grand opening of its new brick-and-mortar space Sunday at the South Side on Lamar building in the Cedars.
Dozens of visitors munched dumplings and drank boba while touring the new venue. The space includes a gallery, community table, library and lounge area where people watched a video montage of the organization’s work over the years.
“We're trying to build a community archive to put Asian Americans in Dallas back in the narrative,” said Drenka, the executive director of the historical society. “To do that, we need physical archives. We need a space to preserve artifacts, photos, videos, documents and we want to collect oral histories from community members.”
Johnson, the historical society’s program director, said the organization wants to fill a gap in North Texas.
“I think in this area specifically, the history [of Asian Americans] is so deep and so old, but when you compare it to places like San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, there's just not as much preservation that has happened here,” she said.
