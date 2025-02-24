‘Never Have I Ever’ choreographer brings dances to North Texas

In the hit Netflix show Never Have I Ever, cousins Devi and Kamala surprise everyone at their grandmother’s wedding with a dance to the song “Saami Saami.”

That dance was created by acclaimed L.A.-based choreographer Joya Kazi . On March 2, she’ll be making a stop at Richardson’s Eisemann Center for the national tour of Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond, which she choreographed and will perform in.

Rhythm India is an exploration of the history of Indian dance with a narrator guiding the audience through classical, folk and modern Bollywood dance styles. Dancers will also perform the two dances Kazi choreographed for the show Never Have I Ever.

Kazi said the rich diversity of Indian art isn’t always reflected in the U.S.

“We don't really understand that this term Bollywood was coined in the West,” Kazi said. “There’s so much rich history behind [Indian art].”

Courtesy of Joya Khazi Dancers in "Rhythm India: Bollywood & Beyond" will perform classical, folk and modern Bollywood dance styles.

Ally Haynes-Hamblen, executive director of the Eisemann Center, has tried to increase the diversity of the center’s programming since she started two years ago. She said she’s excited to see Rhythm India on the Eisemann’s stage because it reflects Richardson’s second-largest ethnic group. People of Asian descent make up 15% of the population in Richardson, according to Data USA .

“I feel like it's really important to break down those walls and really open up the Eisemann Center and make it feel more welcoming and more open to anybody in our community,” Haynes-Hamblen said.

Audiences can expect to hear a variety of Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Dancers will also perform different traditional Indian dance styles including kathak, bharatanatyam and a modern take on garba.

Kazi said she works to capture the essence of traditional art but she also aims to explore new forms.

“One thing that's so special to me is making sure that the art forms are performed as authentically as possible while still making them accessible to the West and modern audiences without ridding it of its soul,” she said.

Timothy Norris / Timothy Norris Audiences will hear a variety of Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Kazi worked directly with artisans and tailors in India on the vibrantly-colored costumes for the show. She also selected songs from “Tollywood,” southern India’s film industry, and classic Bollywood songs that have seen a resurgence on TikTok like “Ye Mera Dil,” which was sampled in the 2005 Black Eyed Peas song “Don’t Phunk with my Heart.”

In many ways, Kazi said the show is a love letter to her birth country India.

“I hope people can just get a sense of the feeling of joy and happiness and also resilience, seeing these art forms that have survived thousands and thousands of years.” She wants people to “enjoy a night of dance and music and really feel that community.”

After the show, Kazi and other performers will hold a meet-and-greet.

March 2 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082. $35-$60. eisemanncenter.com

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

