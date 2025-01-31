Jump and fall at Dallas Circus Center, a high-flying workout

If you head west on the Northwest Highway, you may notice a large building nestled between a post office and Best Western that looks like an airplane hangar. Step inside this particular building, and you might fulfill your childhood dreams of running away and joining the circus.

Within the Dallas Circus Center, people soar through the air on a trapeze, build their core and arm strength in a CrossFit area and execute breathtaking aerial stunts on silks. And most of the participants have never spent time with Ringling Bros. or Cirque du Soleil.

It may look daunting at first, but with the support of expert coaches, patrons of the Dallas Circus Center can quickly gain confidence and walk away with high-flying skills in just one class.

In 2013, Donovan Chandler, founder and general manager of the Dallas Circus Center, got the idea of creating Dallas’ first trapeze rig. It was an outdoor facility that started in the Design District. It moved around to other locations as Chandler sought a bigger facility until he finally found the space on Northwest Highway in 2020.

The business, formerly called Skyline Trapeze, was meant to be a place for professional performers to practice their craft. But it evolved into an outlet dedicated to sharing the unique sport to North Texans at large.

“I was a traveling performer, and we were looking to settle down and start a family. And I wanted a flying trapeze rig at my home base so that I could train,” Chandler said.

That led him to build that first trapeze rig in his backyard, which meant he had to get insurance on it. It snowballed from there: If he had to get insurance, he might as well let other people use it, and if he let other people use it, then he might as well make a business out of it.

Dallas Circus Center offers classes for anyone to try, no matter their skill level. These classes include flying trapeze, aerial, aerial yoga, Chinese pole, lyra, silks, hammock, rope, straps, dance trapeze, ground apparatus, cyr wheel, trampoline, handstand and advanced open gym.

Each class has a maximum of 10 spots, and the classes last between one to two hours. The first 10 minutes of each session are dedicated to an introduction of what students will learn, safety procedures and etiquette, all done on the ground.

After that, participants strap on their harnesses and climb the ladder to the platform. At the top, two coaches guide them through the next steps, offering reassuring words and reminding them that they are both safe and fully capable of completing the stunt. As students soar through the air, coaches talk them through each step, ensuring a secure descent.

The Dallas Circus Center staff has 16 trainers and coaches dedicated to making participants feel safe and comfortable while performing the stunts. The trainers dictate the speed of the class, based on each individual’s ability and comfort levels.

“I just love coaching, and I love helping people,” said senior staff member and trapeze coach Mike Delima, who started trapeze nine years ago when he took a class taught by Chandler. “I love pushing their limits and getting to see the surprise on their face when they weren't sure about it when they started in the class and then by the end of the class they just went through 10 steps that they didn't think they were going to be able to do.”

The center teaches 100 classes per week with a total of 500 participants. The classes are designed to be accessible to everyone, so anyone off the street can drop in and sign up.

Shannon Carlough was one of the students recently participating in a trapeze class for the first time.

“I’ve always wanted to do trapeze for a very long time, and I did some research when the Dallas Circus Center popped up,” Carlough said. “It’s a lot harder than expected because it’s intimidating up there. But once you do it, then it gets easier each time, and it’s been so fun. If the coaches can do it, then I can do it too.”

DETAILS: Classes at the Dallas Circus Center range from $30 to $60 depending on the class. The center is at 2355 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

