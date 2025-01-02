Things to do in North Texas this week

Looking for things to do in the Dallas area this weekend and throughout the next week? Start here. Here’s a curated guide to what’s going on in North Texas for Jan. 3 through Jan. 9.

For more activities, concerts, community gatherings, and events for kids and families, check out the Go See DFW calendar.

POLAR PLUNGE

Nothing builds community spirit and teeth-chattering camaraderie quite like jumping into a cold lake in the heart of winter. And this is Texas, not Finland, so you probably won’t turn into an ice cube. Tickets to the Polar Plunge include a frigid leap into Lewisville Lake, a T-shirt, hot chocolate and access to The Cove at The Lakefront for the afterparty, where pizza will be served. Check-in and registration will take place at noon, with the Polar Plunge starting at 1 p.m. Awards will be given for the best costume, youngest plunger and oldest plunger.

Jan. 4 from noon to 8 p.m. at Little Elm Park in Little Elm. $30. Details.

Fungi Film Fest "Amanita," an 11-minute film from directors Alexa Angeles and Carolina Revilla of Mexico, will be the opening film in the Fungi Film Fest.

FUNGI FILM FEST SCREENING

The Fungi Film Fest bills itself as “the world’s only film festival dedicated to the beauty, otherworldliness and human influences of mushrooms, lichens and micro fungi.” This screening will feature 20 short films from 17 countries. The screening’s pay-what-you-can entry will support the environmental education initiatives of the PETAL Project, which will show eco art videos during the intermission between the two sessions, as well as before and after the sessions. The first session runs from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., and the second session is from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Visit the festival’s website for details on the festival lineup, as well as for information on how to watch the films at home through Jan. 13.

Jan. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton. Entry is pay-what-you-can. Details.

THE SECRET OF SKINWALKER RANCH — LIVE

With all the recent reports of unexplained aerial phenomena around the country, interest in UFOs and other unexplained happenings is at a fever pitch. Seek out some answers at this close encounter with cast members of the History Channel’s hit show, live on stage at the Majestic Theatre. They’ll discuss their investigation into Skinwalker Ranch, one of the world’s leading hot spots for UFO and “high strangeness” phenomena. Astrophysicist Travis Taylor, ranch superintendent Thomas Winterton and ranch security officer Kaleb Bench will appear on stage, and principal investigator and chief scientist Erik Bard will appear remotely from the Utah ranch. They’ll talk about the evidence they’ve collected, reveal never-before-heard details about their experiments and preview some of what’s in store on the show’s upcoming fourth season.

Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. $49.50-$69.50. Details.

MARLON WAYANS

Marlon Wayans has been an American comedy mainstay since the early 1990s. The actor-comedian-writer-director got his start on the influential sketch comedy show In Living Color, alongside a number of his famous siblings. He then went on to star with his brother Shawn Wayans in the WB sitcom The Wayans Bros from 1995-99 and in a series of comedy films, including Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Scary Movie, White Chicks, Little Man and Dance Flick. His other film credits include Above the Rim, Norbit, A Haunted House, Sextuplets and On the Rocks. He’s even shown off his dramatic chops in films like Requiem for a Dream. In 2017, he co-wrote and starred in the NBC sitcom Marlon, which ran for two seasons. He’s also put out a number of comedy specials, including Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish on Netflix and Marlon Wayans: Good Grief on Amazon Prime. Catch the comedian during his three-night run of 18-and-up shows in Arlington.

Jan. 3 at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Jan. 4 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Arlington Improv in Arlington.

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM POKER

FREE Want to enter the new year Scrooge McDuck-style, swimming in your poker winnings? There are no guarantees, of course, but since The Brass Tap’s twice-weekly poker night is free to play, there’s no risk, either. Compete to win the $150 cash prize at this Texas Hold ‘Em poker night, which takes place every Sunday and Wednesday. You can also rack up points throughout the month for a shot at the $250 monthly Top Dawg award. While you’re there, you can check out the pub’s more than 150 craft beers from around the world.

Jan. 5 and subsequent Sundays at 5 p.m. and Jan. 8 and subsequent Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at The Brass Tap, at CityLine in Richardson. Free to play. Details.

BROADWAY(ISH)

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater is combining the big tunes of Broadway with the comedic thrills of improv in this one-of-a-kind musical experience where guests will help write an original musical inspired by their favorite musical theater songs. The cast features Greg Mihalik, Katie Dallas, John Gerhardt, Lindsay Goldapp, Leslie Collins, Shenelle Peart and Milo Wilder, with musical direction by Josh Diamond. The show is rated T for teen, and guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.

Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. at Stomping Ground Comedy Theater in Dallas. General admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door, or buy a minimum of five tickets to get a discounted price of $11.25 per person in advance. Free parking. Details.

TEXAS A&M SINGING CADETS

Enjoy a variety of patriotic and Broadway songs at this performance by Texas A&M University’s venerable male choral group. Nicknamed “The Voice of Aggieland”, the Singing Cadets have been touring for more than a century, with their roots in a glee club founded on the College Station campus in 1893. They are considered to be one of the oldest collegiate singing organizations in the world. The event is presented by the Coppell A&M Club.

Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center in Coppell. $30. Details.

KRAIG PARKER: ELVIS — THE KING LIVES

Elvis Presley would have turned 90 years old this month, and his legacy is as strong as ever. One of the men helping keep the sounds of the King alive is Kraig Parker, a tribute artist who has been filling Presley’s blue suede shoes for more than two decades. Get all shook up by Parker’s Elvis-like voice, moves and charisma at the Irving Arts Center’s 711-seat Carpenter Hall.

Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Irving Arts Center in Irving. $37.50-$92.50. Details.

BENJI BROWN

Equally comfortable on stage and on the airwaves, Benji Brown has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades. An on-air personality for the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show (which airs on KZMJ-FM “Majic 94.5″ in North Texas), Brown has appeared on TV shows including the BET reality show College Hill and MTV’s Nick Cannon Presents: Wild n’ Out. He has also done voiceovers on albums for Trick Daddy and Flo-Rida. He’ll be in Addison for a three-night stretch of 18-and-up shows.

Jan. 3 at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Jan. 4 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Addison Improv in Addison. Tickets start at $20. Details.

SATURDAY MAKE AND TAKE CRAFTS

FREE Running out of ways to keep the kids entertained over their holiday break? Stop by the Coppell Arts Center for this workshop that supplies everything you’ll need to make a creative art project. Kids ages 3-12 will receive a do-it-yourself craft kit to assemble and customize at the center’s art stations. Kids must be accompanied by a parent at all times. The event takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Coppell Arts Center in Coppell. Free admission. Details.

