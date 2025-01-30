Got plans for Valentine’s Day yet? Check out these Cupid-approved picks

Music, comedy, ballet, even a romantic gondola cruise – there's a lot to love in our picks for Valentine’s Day weekend.

And if you need even more ideas for celebrating cupid’s special day be sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar.

VALENTINE’S GONDOLA CRUISE

Take a romantic gondola cruise around Irving’s Lake Carolyn while your gondolier serenades you. The 1-hour excursion includes a bottle of sparkling cider or imported Italian sparkling mineral water and a box of gourmet chocolates.

Valentine’s Day excursions available Feb.13-15, Gondola Adventures Irving, 357 West Fork, Irving. Check the website for prices. Details .

STOPLIGHT PARTY

Scout, the sports bar inside the Statler Hotel, is putting a spin on the traditional Valentine's Day party with a Stoplight Party. Guests should wear green if they’re available; red if they’re taken; and amber if “it’s complicated, but try me.” Tickets include one stoplight-themed craft cocktail. Match your outfit with colorful choices in red, amber and green. DJ Jimmyboi will spin from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Feb.14 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Scout in the Statler Hotel, 1914 Commerce St., Dallas. $10, ages 21 and up. Details .

Mark Woods/Backdoor Comedy Paul Varghese from Showtime and Comedy Central headlines Backdoor Comedy’s Valentine’s weekend shows

CHAMPAGNE, CHOCOLATES AND COMEDY

Laugh at the funny side of love at Backdoor Comedy. Headlining Valentine’s Day shows on Friday and Saturday is hometown favorite Paul Varghese from Comedy Central and Showtime. Your ticket includes a glass of champagne, chocolates and a ticket to a future show at the Richardson comedy club.

Feb. 14 and 15, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Backdoor Comedy, 940 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. $35. Details

RICKI DEREK’S VALENTINE’S DAY

Ricki and the Vegas Six return to the Granada for an old-school Valentine’s Day concert. Hear all the great tunes that Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Bobby Darin made so popular.

Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., Dallas. $25-$40. Details

EL CORAZÓN EXHIBITION AT THE BATH HOUSE

This 30th annual exhibition explores the deep emotions, passions and universal symbolism of the human heart. Works by 61 artists tackle the theme with different perspectives, styles and techniques.

Feb. 1-March 8, Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas. Free. Details .

CLAYFULLY YOURS: A VALENTINE’S POTTERY EXPERIENCE

Celebrate love with an experience of creativity, connection and fun. Together, you and your partner will shape your love story in clay, guided by an experienced pottery teacher. Finally, you’ll be able to remember the evening with a photo captured by an Art House photographer.

Feb. 14, 6:30-9 p.m., McKinney Art House, 502 N. Kentucky St., McKinney. $125 per person, Details



VALENTINE’S ON TAP

Spend an evening falling in love with all things science as you explore the Perot Museum’s exhibit halls, including its newest show, Glow Lab . Toast the night while listening to live music from the Windbreakers, a rock, pop and hip-hop cover band. and delicious food trucks from Mi Cocina, Easy Slider, Egg Stand and the Butcher’s Son. This event is for ages 21 and over.

Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m., Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., Dallas. $25, Details



AMANDA MCBROOM: CRIMES OF THE HEART

Join singer-songwriter Amanda McBroom for a concert of songs by such musical masters as Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin and Leonard Cohen. The program also features Amanda’s own works, including her hit song The Rose, made famous by Bette Midler.

Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson. $45-$50. Details .

Jordan Fraker/Avant Chamber Ballet Avant Chamber Ballet dances into 2025 with "Love Stories," a show featuring three different ballets accompanied by live music.

AVANT CHAMBER BALLET: LOVE STORIES

Avant Chamber Ballet celebrates love with three ballets accompanied by live music by pianist Anastasia Markina. The program opens with Brahms Waltzes, a work choreographed by Paul Mejia. The dance is an interpretation of Brahms' 16 waltzes for solo piano. Next is Poem, a ballet inspired by four American poets (Mary Oliver, Ada Limon, Sylvia Plath and Maya Angelou) with music by Chopin. Each poem represents a different facet of love. The program closes with Sott’er Celo de Roma, a ballet featuring Italian love songs performed live by Alexander McConkie.

Feb. 14 -15, 7:30 p.m., Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas. $25-$80. Details.



VALENTINE WINE TRAIL

Stroll through historic downtown Grapevine and visit 7 wineries on the Valentine Wine Trail. Enjoy a flight of 3 wines and a food item at each stop, plus a souvenir wine glass. Participating wineries include Cross Timbers Winery, Grape Vine Springs Winery, Bull Lion, Messina Hof, Sloan & Williams Winery, OG Cellars and Landon Winery. This event is for ages 21 and over.

Feb. 15, 11 a.m., Grape Vine Springs Winery, 409 S. Main St., Grapevine. $60. Details .

DALLAS MIMOSA WALK

If mimosas are your thing, explore Deep Ellum with a brunch drink in your hand. More than a dozen Deep Ellum businesses will have drink samples at this annual mimosa walk, including the Deep Ellum Community Center, Rocket Fizz and 1890 Marketplace. Red clothing and accessories are encouraged to fit the Valentine’s Day theme. Your ticket includes a glass, a wristband and a map of participating venues for $42.99. An afterparty follows at the Electric Shuffle. This event is for ages 21 and over.

Feb. 15, noon-3:30 p.m., Deep Ellum Business District, Dallas. $42.99. Details . m

