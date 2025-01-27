Comedians Jim Gaffigan, Craig Robinson perform in North Texas this week

Get ready to laugh.

Jim Gaffigan, one of the most successful comedians of the last few decades, will perform as part of the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Auditorium Entertainment Series. Gaffigan, known for his observational humor and his mostly “clean” approach, was originally scheduled to perform one Fort Worth show for his “Everything is Wonderful!” tour, but because of sky-high demand, three additional shows have been added. A best-selling author with a number of TV and film credits to his name, Gaffigan produced and starred in the TV Land sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Across the metro area in Addison, comedian Craig Robinson will begin a four-day run of 18-and-up shows on the same night as Gaffigan’s first show. Robinson, perhaps best known for portraying the scene-stealing Darryl Philbin on The Office, has appeared in numerous films, including Pineapple Express, Hot Tub Time Machine and This Is the End. He also starred in his own sitcom, Mr. Robinson, on NBC, as well as Ghosted on Fox and Killing It on Peacock.

DETAILS : Gaffigan will perform Jan. 30-31 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 1 at 4 and 7 p.m. at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $49.50. Details

DETAILS : Robinson will perform Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31 at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Feb. 1 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Addison Improv in Addison. Tickets start at $45. Details

