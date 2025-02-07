Check out this guide to upcoming concerts in North Texas for Feb. 7 through Feb. 15.

For more things to do in D-FW this week and in months to come, check out the Go See DFW calendar .

Over the last 35 years, Alan Jackson has racked up some serious accolades.

He’s one of the top-selling country artists of all time, with 50 Top 10 singles and 26 Billboard No. 1 hits. He’s earned a slew of industry awards, including a pair of Grammys.

But beyond the numbers, Jackson has developed a reputation as one of the finest singer-songwriters in neotraditional country. While others have veered toward pop and even hip-hop, the Country Music Hall of Famer has stayed true to his roots.

After the release of his 2021 album Where Have You Gone, Jackson said that he’s still pretty much the same guy who moved to Nashville years earlier.

“I still eat beans and cornbread,” he said. “I fool with my cars, and I like to go outside and watch the sunset.”

And he still likes real country music.

“Real country songs are life and love and heartache, drinking and Mama and having a good time,” he said, noting that traditional instrumentation also matters.

“The steel and acoustic guitar, the fiddle, those things have a sound and a tone … that’s country, too.”

Fans of those real country songs are in for a treat when Jackson’s “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour hits Fort Worth.

DETAILS: Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $600.



MORE CONCERTS

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.