Where to watch the Super Bowl in North Texas, from feasting to lively party places

The biggest night in football is quickly approaching. Where are you planning to be when you watch the big game?

The Super Bowl will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9 — and we don’t know which two teams will be duking it out yet. But for those who can’t make it to the Big Easy, here are some Super Bowl watch parties happening right here in North Texas. Many are serving up gameday snacks, too.

One of the biggest Super Bowl bashes is taking place at Texas Live! in Arlington. The vibrant entertainment center, near both AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park, features a variety of restaurants and a massive 100-foot screen to watch games on.

Every game day at Texas Live! is a party, but the big-game bash tends to be a highlight. In addition to watching the game, attendees can expect a DJ, a performance by the Texas Live! Lone Stars Dance Team, and a drumline. There will also be crowd games and quarterly giveaways.

Attendees can enhance their Super Bowl experience at Texas Live! by purchasing the game day buffet add-on. There will also be exclusive food and drink specials from 11 unique venues serving classic game day food. Be sure to get there early to secure a spot at this party.

Details: Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. (the game starts at 5:30 p.m.) at Texas Live!, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington. Tickets are $10 each.

Here are seven more watch parties and places to watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 across North Texas:



