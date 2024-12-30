Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at these events in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every year on the third Monday in January, the country observes and reflects on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and contributions to the civil rights movement. MLK Day was first observed as a federal holiday in 1986 and is celebrated with events, volunteering, exhibits, panels and parades.

One of the country’s largest MLK Day events happens right here in Dallas.

This year marks 43 years of Dallas’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, which is put on by the city and local nonprofit organization H.E.L.P. (Hope Encourage Love Protect). The nonprofit is focused on improving the quality of life for people in need in Dallas.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News Members of the Dallas City Council, including Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez (bottom right) and member Adam McGough (bottom left), wave to attendees during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

This year’s parade, taking place on Jan. 18, will showcase local marching bands, businesses, colorful parade floats, cheerleaders, car clubs, animals and church groups.

Because of construction on MLK Boulevard and S.M. Wright Freeway, the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will start at Fair Park’s Pennsylvania Avenue entrance. It will then proceed westbound on Pennsylvania Avenue, shifting right to Latimer Street and then moving right again onto MLK Boulevard. The parade will proceed eastbound, returning to Fair Park. Make sure to arrive early to get a good spot and watch the pre-parade entertainment.

Details : Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. starting at Fair Park’s Pennsylvania Avenue entrance in Dallas. Free.

Here are five more ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in Dallas-Fort Worth during January.

Make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar for other cultural events.



MLK Fest , Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas. Free. Details .

, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas. Free. . Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. “Advancing the Dream: Four-Day Celebration,” Jan. 17-20 in multiple locations in Arlington. Tickets range from free to $20. Details .

Jan. 17-20 in multiple locations in Arlington. Tickets range from free to $20. . MLK Step Showcase , Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at Bowie High School, 2101 Highbank Dr., Arlington. Tickets start at $5, and children under 6 get in free. Details .

, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at Bowie High School, 2101 Highbank Dr., Arlington. Tickets start at $5, and children under 6 get in free. . MLK Poetry Meets Blues and R&B , Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at UT-Arlington’s E.H. Hereford University Center, Bluebonnet Ballroom, 300 W. First St., Arlington. $20. Details .

, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at UT-Arlington’s E.H. Hereford University Center, Bluebonnet Ballroom, 300 W. First St., Arlington. $20. . Cowboys of Color, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $30. Details .

