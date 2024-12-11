The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture is moving to SMU to join the Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.

The move comes with a transfer of about $12 million to SMU, which includes its endowment and proceeds from the sale of its Routh Street headquarters.

SMU President R. Gerald Turner said the institute’s impact is evident across the city from the ‘What Makes a City?’ conferences inviting visionary thinkers to discuss key issues across the city to the bridges by renowned architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava.

“We are delighted to cement our partnership with the institute, to support and expand its inclusive civic vision and to widen our students’ awareness of and connection with the city that helps make SMU possible,” Turner said in a press release.

Founded in 1980, the institute has helped the city leverage insights from the humanities in practical ways. It’s pushed for civic engagement and discourse, hosting book and film discussions, short courses on topics like artificial intelligence and literature, and slam poetry readings.

The institute has hosted a number of programs with SMU, including Lyric Hour readings of literary works by SMU faculty authors and a recent celebration of the poet Erika Meitner in collaboration with SMU Project Poëtica, according to the statement.

“For too long, The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture has been one of our city’s best kept secrets,” said Seemee Ali, who will continue to lead the institute at SMU. “While we will always cherish the memories of our Routh Street campus, the real treasures we need to preserve are the soulful and energizing conversations nurtured there. We are delighted that this most promising partnership with SMU will enable the institute to be accessible to wider audiences.”

The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture will continue to host key programs like the Sue Rose Summer Institute for Teachers honoring educators and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium, an event continuing King’s legacy through speakers and panel discussions on social progress and equality.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.