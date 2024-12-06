Klyde Warren Park Tree Lighting to brighten up Dallas with holiday magic

Dallas’ central business district will come alive once again with Christmas cheer and holiday spirit centered around the Klyde Warren Park Tree Lighting Celebration.

The tree is set to light up once again this weekend. Thousands of people attend this yuletide tradition every year to gaze at the 52-foot tree that has more than 37,000 sparkling lights and almost 4,000 ornaments.

This year, the event begins in the afternoon with a performance from the Lake Highlands Wildcat Wranglers. After that, members of dance school Dallas Conservatory will lace up their ballet flats to stage a couple of scenes from “The Nutcracker.” Next up is Dallas’ very own Emerald City Band and Limelight Band, both playing tunes that will fill the winter air with Christmas melodies. Mayor Eric L. Johnson is expected to attend to light the tree, dubbed the Mayor’s Tree, signaling the beginning of the Christmas season. The event and concert are set to conclude.

Other activities — geared toward families — include face-painting, story time with Mrs. Claus and a special show at the Nancy Best Fountain.

Be sure to get there early to get good street parking and a standing spot with a view of the stage. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the North Texas Food Bank.

Details: The Klyde Warren Park Tree Light Celebration takes place at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas. The festivities begin at 4 p.m., and the tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

