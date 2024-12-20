Resolve to have an exceptional New Year at one of these 7 North Texas celebrations

Break out the confetti and the noise makers. It’s time to bid 2024 goodbye and welcome the new year. In this final installment of our holiday guide, we’ll give you our picks for the best places in North Texas to celebrate.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH THE DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Spend the last night of 2024 with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The annual tribute to the Viennese tradition returns to the Meyerson Symphony Center with a program that includes waltzes from Strauss, Bernstein and Anteil.

Details: Dec. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. $60-$179

LONE STAR NYE 2025 AT REUNION TOWER

Catch a Texas-sized light show at Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas featuring over 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects launched from the Tower, a 259 LED light display and 500 drones from American's Got Talent finalists Sky Elements. The display begins promptly at 11:59 p.m. and will be simulcast on KLUV (98.7 FM). You can see the show from just about anywhere nearby in downtown Dallas.

There is no viewing of the fireworks at Reunion Tower, but you can book a table at Crown Block Restaurant inside the tower and see the fireworks at eye level.

Details: Dec. 31 at 11: 59 p.m. Can be viewed anywhere near Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas. Free.

THE ROYAL MASQUERADE BALL NYE AT THE STATLER

Put on your mask and join other kings and queens at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas for a New Year's Eve Royal Masquerade Ball. The celebration includes a 3-course dinner option, an open bar, a full casino, dance music and, of course, champagne at midnight.

Details: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. at the Statler Hotel in Dallas. Check the website for ticket prices.

LICENSE TO THRILL NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

Step into the dashing world of James Bond this New Year's Eve at Grapevine’s Hotel Vin. Grab a signature drink or a martini--shaken not stirred--and try your luck at craps, poker, blackjack or on the roulette wheel. Hop on the dance floor and kick up your heels to live music from Mix Tape, then strike a 007 pose in the photo booth. A balloon drop welcomes 2025.

Details: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. at the Hotel Vin in Grapevine. $125-$1500.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT BILLY BOB’S TEXAS

Billy Bob’s Texas welcomes country singer Gary Allan to its New Year’s celebration. In addition to the concert, the party features four different balloon drops and a champagne toast at midnight. Don’t forget to ride the mechanical bull while you’re there!

Details: Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. $25-$100.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT MEOW WOLF

The art wonderland hosts a special “Adulti-Verse” New Year’s Eve party for ages 21 and over. The interdimensional soirée features a full-service bar, performances by Nightshade Burlesque and an ethereal countdown at midnight.

Details: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Meow Wolf in Grapevine. $60.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT RUBBER GLOVES IN DENTON

Looking a different kind of party? Head to Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton for a special 21+ music event. Ring in 2025 with post punk music from Psychic Killers, Helium Queens and more. Plus, free champagne at midnight!

Details: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. $25.

