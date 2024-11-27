Have a cool yule with a spin around these 8 North Texas ice skating rinks

It just wouldn't feel like the holidays without a spin around the ice, and though it might not be cold enough to skate on a frozen pond, several venues in our area don't rely on the weather to get your glide on--a few of them are even outdoors.

Lace-up those skates and check out one of these festive ice rinks that are all decked out for the season.

Be sure to check individual websites for hours, schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW to find more holiday events.

ARLINGTON

COCA-COLA CLASSIC CHRISTMAS

Take a glide among the lights at this unique outdoor ice-skating experience. Your ticket also includes a larger-than-life light display featuring 55,000 square feet of light sculptures, an inner tube snow slide, a holiday market, visits with Santa and live entertainment.

Details: Open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 29 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. Check the website for ticket prices. classicchristmas.com

DALLAS

SKATE AT GALLERIA DALLAS

Glide into the magic of the season at the Galleria’s indoor ice rink. Skate around the 95-foot Christmas tree lit up with 200,000 sparkling LED lights. Skaters can enjoy unlimited time on the ice during public sessions (no in-and-out access). Don’t miss the Illumination Celebration daily at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m., when lights dance to holiday tunes. There’s also an ice-skating show on Nov. 29 and 30 at noon featuring Olympic skaters, Missile Toes, the Galleria's back-flipping ice-skating Santa and fireworks to close out the show.

Details: Holiday skating daily through Jan. 6 (when the tree comes down) at Galleria Dallas. $13 admission, $5 skate rental. galleriaiceskatingcenter.com/

ICE, LIGHTS AND CITY NIGHTS AT THE OMNI

The Omni Hotel in Downtown Dallas is getting in on the ice-skating action with a brand-new outdoor rink. It’s located next to the revolving Pegasus sign, which means you can enjoy beautiful views of the Dallas skyline while you skate. When you’re done showing off your triple axels head across the street to the Christmas pop-up bar, Blitzen's for hot chocolate or seasonal cocktails.

Details: Open daily through Jan. 5 at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Dallas. $18 for one-hour of skating. Price includes skate rental. Reservations are strongly encouraged. omnihotel.com

FORT WORTH

STOCKYARDS RODEO RINK

The 4,000-square-foot professional ice-skating rink takes over the lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building for seven weeks of frozen fun. Besides skating you can also enjoy music and snacks and beverages around fire pits.

Details: Open daily through Jan. 5. $20 for children and $25 for adults for 90-minutes of skate time. Skates are included in admission. fortworthstockyards.com/events/stockyards-rodeo-rink

FRISCO

SKATE THE SQUARE IN FRISCO

Skate the Square is back for its 14th year in Frisco Square. Grab your skates (or rent them) at the area’s only real outdoor ice rink. And while you're at Frisco Square, don't miss the daily holiday light show. It's the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas and features over 180,000 lights and 200 dancing snowflakes.

Details: Open daily through Jan. 6 at Frisco Square in Frisco. $20 for one hour of skate time. Skates included with admission. friscosquare.com/ice-rink

GRAND PRAIRIE

SKATING IN DOWNTOWN GRAND PRAIRIE

Free admission and skates are the best reason to stop by this outdoor rink at Grand Prairie City Hall. Practice your figure-eight while you enjoy hot chocolate and selfies in front of the city Christmas tree. Reservations are not required, but sessions are limited to 30 minutes.

Details: Tuesday through Sunday through Dec. 28 at Grand Prairie City Hall in Downtown Grand Prairie. Free. gptx.org

GRAPEVINE

PEACE PLAZA ICE RINK

Grapevine is the Christmas Capital of Texas and that means they do everything big, and that includes its Texas-sized ice-skating rink on Historic Main Street. The 4,500-square-foot outdoor rink is surrounded by holiday decorations and a 60-foot live Christmas tree. Skates are included in the ticket price and are available for rent in sizes from toddler 8 to men’s 13. Or you can bring your own skates.

Details: Open daily through Jan. 7 at Peace Plaza in front of Grapevine Main Station in Grapevine. $20 per person for a one-hour session. grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/ice-rink

LONE STAR CHRISTMAS & ICE AT THE GAYLORD TEXAN

Take a yuletide glide on the 6,000-square-foot skating rink made with real ice. While you're there, be sure to check out the other holiday activities. Visit with Santa, build a gingerbread house or take a ride down the ice tubing hill that's covered in two million pounds of real snow. And don't forget to see the life-sized ice sculptures from the beloved TV classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Details : Open daily through Jan. 5 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. Ice skating is $22 for unlimited same-day skating. Additional fees for other activities. christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com

