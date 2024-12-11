Who says Christmas is just for kids? Check out these 6 holiday pop-up bars just for adults

This week in the holiday guide we’re spotlighting seasonal experiences just for adults that are perfect if you don't have kids, or if you just want to celebrate the season with a kid-free night out with other adults.

Check out these pop-up bars that feature over-the-top holiday flair--which is exactly what we love about Christmas when we're in a party mood, right?

And don’t forget--you can find dozens more holiday events on Go See DFW . And we’re adding more every day!

HOLIDAY HIDEAWAY AT THE CHICKEN N PICKLE

The pop-up bar returns for another year at the Chicken N Pickle in both Grapevine and Grand Prairie locations. Enjoy the festive atmosphere as you sit around a cozy outdoor fire pit sipping on your choice of 10 holiday cocktails. For an extra frosty experience, reserve one of the outdoor igloos. Guests 21 and up can choose the theme of their igloo, Hollywood Glam or the Enchanted Forest in Grand Prairie, and Rustic Retreat or Snowflake Lounge in Grapevine. Each reservation includes a red pepper hummus plus a charcuterie board for the table.

Details: Open daily through Jan.1 at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie and Grapevine locations. $10 for a table, $40 for an igloo. Reservations required.

Therese Powell/KERA Enjoy a signature drink at Blitzen's, a pop-up holiday bar at the Omni Dallas.

BLITZEN’S AT THE OMNI

Join in some reindeer games at Blitzen’s at Omni Hotel in Downtown Dallas. The halls in this pop-up bar are plenty decked out in twinkling lights and tinsel galore. Sip on your choice of 12 cocktails including “The Blitzen,” a holiday take on a Rum Negroni; the “Frost Bite,” a festive twist on a Pina Colada and “Tidings of Whiskey & Joy,” a play on the New York Sour. There are also two non-alcoholic options available. If you’re feeling energetic, take a spin on the ice at the outdoor rink that’s right across the street.

Details: Open Mon.-Sat., closed Sun. through the holiday season at Omni Hotel in Dallas. Free.

THE TIPSY ELF

The Tipsy Elf is all decked out with over-the-top decorations and ready for another year of shenanigans. This year the holiday pop-up has expanded to a whole tipsy town of fun under one roof. Explore three themed bars, five ‘Karoling Karaoke’ lounges and special entertainment like Elf Drag Bingo and a Whoville Weekend where you can don your Whoville-inspired attire or come dressed as the Grinch.

Details: Open Wed.-Sun. through the holiday season at 205 North Bishop Ave. in the Bishop Arts District. Free. Skip the line with a Tipsy Fast Pass for $100.

MARIAH CAREY’S HOLIDAY BAR

Celebrate the undisputed Queen of Christmas and 30 years of her hit song, lAll I Want for Christmas is You” at a Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar. , you're welcomed to the bar with a holiday-themed cocktail that's included in the price of your ticket. Be sure to snap a selfie with a life-sized Mariah and other holiday backdrops and then sing along to Mariah Christmas tunes.

Details: Open daily through Dec 29 the Virgin Hotel in the Dallas Design District. Tickets start at $20 and are available online.

HONKYTONK HOLIDAYS IN THE FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS

Grab your hat and your boots and head to Rodeo Exchange for the only holiday pop-up bar experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Honkytonk Holidays features not one, but three festive bars. There's the "Have A Willie Merry Christmas" bar where you can get yourself a “On the Rocky Road Again” cocktail or mosey on over to the "Holly Dolly Christmas bar," and try a “Hard Candy Christmas,” a sweet, alcoholic nod to Parton’s famous Christmas song. There's also a "Cowboy Christmas" bar that features country-themed cocktails. The place is covered from floor to ceiling with holiday decor and there's live music on the weekends.

Therese Powell/KERA The Adolphus' Winter Village features private chalets on its rooftop terrace.

Details: Open nightly through Dec. 24 at Rodeo Exchange in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Admission is $5 Sunday-Thursday; $10 Friday and Saturday.

WINTER VILLAGE AT THE ADOLPHUS

Head up to the 7th floor of the historic Adolphus Hotel and you’ll find a rooftop Winter Village. Experience. Personal chalets are outfitted with holiday decorations, comfy couches, blankets for snuggling and warm space heaters. You can order holiday-themed cocktails and snacks. The best thing about this experience is the atmosphere. The terrace is situated right in the middle of the downtown Dallas building stack with a beautiful view of the stars above you.

Details: Open daily through Jan.5 the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas. $275-$450, reservations required.

