21 North Texas holiday events you won't want to miss this Yuletide season

Just like the song says, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is upon us. And this also happens to be the time of the year when there are so many wonderful things to do, it can be difficult to choose.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of some of the can’t-miss picks happening around North Texas this Yuletide season.

Visit Go See DFW to find more holiday events. Check individual websites for schedule changes and other updates.

DANCE

TEXAS BALLET THEATER: THE NUTCRACKER

Prepare to be dazzled in a big way with Texas Ballet Theater’s annual holiday ballet. From the big splashy sets to the sparkly costumes, this production, taking place in both Dallas and Fort Worth, is elaborate and won’t disappoint. Be sure to get there early for matinee performances. Beginning an hour before showtime, children and families can visit the Kingdom of Sweets children’s area, where they can meet and take a photo with a real ballerina, write a letter to the dancers, see costumes up close and learn about ballet training.

Details: Nov. 29-Dec. 8 at the Winspear Opera House , Dallas; Dec. 13-29 at Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth. $25-$150. texasballettheater.org

CHAMBERLAIN BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER

Snow will fall and mice will scurry in Chamberlain Performing Arts’ 2024 production of The Nutcracker. The Richardson Symphony Orchestra accompanies the cast of snowflakes and mice and guest dancers. Hee Seo of American Ballet Theatre and Tyler Angle of New York City Ballet perform the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier.

Details: Nov. 29-Dec.1 at the Eisemann Center, Richardson. $32-$112. chamberlainballet.org

FESTIVAL BALLET OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS: THE NUTCRACKER

Dancers from across North Texas and throughout the U.S. make up Denton’s Festival Ballet of North Central Texas. The company celebrates its 37th year of bringing The Nutcracker to Denton.

Details: Dec.13-15 at the RTVF and Performing Arts Building at the University of North Texas in Denton. $45. festivalballet.net

AVANT CHAMBER BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER

Enjoy a sparkling production of Paul Mejia’s The Nutcracker, accompanied by a live orchestra. Featuring vibrant costumes, stunning choreography and a cast of professional dancers, the ballet tells the story of Clara and her adventures with the Nutcracker Prince as they journey through the Land of Sweets.

Details: Dec. 6-8 at Moody Performance Hall, Dallas $25-$86. avantchamberballet.org

DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE: ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER

Dallas Black Dance Academy students re-imagine the classic story of Clara's visit to the Land of Snow and Land of Sweets, jazzing up select scenes with Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite.

Details: Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, Dallas. $55-$65. dbdt.com

THEATER

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Dallas Children’s Theater brings Charlie Brown and the whole Peanuts gang back to the Baker Theater by popular demand. Charlie Brown and his friends search for the true meaning of Christmas in this musical adaptation of the cartoon classic. Recommended for children 5 and up.

Details: Nov. 23-Dec. 22 at Dallas Children’s Theater in Dallas. $29-$67. dct.org

EBENEZER SCROOGE

Pocket Sandwich Theatre brings back its annual holiday tradition, now in its 42nd year. This fun-filled musical is an adaptation of the Dickens classic about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.

Details: Nov. 29-Dec. 23 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton. $37-$39 pocketsandwich.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dallas Theater Center’s annual holiday classic embodies a story of joy, redemption and the spirit of Christmas. The story follows the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge and three spirits who come to visit him on Christmas Eve. They take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present and future.

Details: Nov. 30-Dec. 30 at Wyly Theatre in Dallas. Ticket prices vary. dallastheatercenter.org

BLACK NATIVITY

Black Nativity returns to the Bishop Arts Theatre Center stage for its 20th anniversary. The production retells Langston Hughes’ powerful story of the Nativity through gospel music, dramatic dance and biblical narrative.

Details: Dec. 5-22. at Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas. $23-$45. bishopartstheatre.org

AUNTIE EXPLAINS CHRISTMAS

This family musical explores the themes of Christmases past and present. Filled with music, memorable characters and a message of unity and joy, this play captures the essence of what makes the holiday season special.

Details: Dec.6-15 at W.E. Scott Theatre at Fort Worth Community Arts Center. $35-$55. jubileetheatre.org

MUSIC

FORT WORTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs traditional carols and modern holiday favorites. The family-friendly event also includes a visit from Santa as the orchestra plays his theme song, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town. Michelle Di Russo conducts.

Details : Nov. 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. $50-$145. fwsymphony.org.



DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: CHRISTMAS POPS

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus perform seasonal anthems, classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols at this annual holiday concert. Special surprises include a visit from Santa and a sprinkle of snow. Lawrence Loh conducts.

Details : Dec. 6-15 at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. $54-$295. dallasymphony.org

DALLAS BACH SOCIETY: THE MESSIAH

The Dallas Bach Society presents its annual production of Handel’s Messiah at the Meyerson. The performance features the Dallas Bach Choir and Orchestra, along with solos by soprano Kara McBain, alto Dianna Grabowski, tenor Dann Cokewell and bass David Grogan. A repeat performance at Zion Lutheran Church is a singalong with the audience as the chorus.

PASTORELA AT THE CATHEDRAL

Christmas Pastorelas, or shepherd’s plays, are one of Latin America’s oldest traditions. This 2024 version from the Orchestra of New Spain is a musical retelling of the shepherds’ journey as they followed the star of Bethlehem to the Nativity. With a bilingual narration, it features colorful tales of local country folk told through villancicos, or Christmas carols, and includes a bilingual narration to tell the story.

Details: Dec. 14 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Guadalupe Cathedral in Dallas. $5. orchestraofnewspain.org

Details: Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, $50-$100; Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Dallas. $25-$50. dallasbach.org .

LIGHT CRUST DOUGHBOYS SMU WESTERN CHRISTMAS REVUE

The Light Crust Doughboys present their annual gift to the community, a family Christmas concert series with a special Christmas revue. After the show, stick around for a reception in the Bridwell Library. Best of all, the concert, the reception and parking are all free.

Details: Dec. 19 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Perkins Chapel at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Free with RSVP. libcal.smu.edu

DALLAS WINDS: CHRISTMAS AT THE MEYERSON

Enjoy all your Yuletide favorites and maybe even a visit from Santa at the Dallas Winds annual holiday concert. The program features classic holiday music from Bach and Strauss as well as traditional tunes from Irving Berlin and John Williams. ————

Details: Dec. 17 and Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. $26-$72. dallaswinds.org

TUBACHRISTMAS – DALLAS

TubaChristmas is an out-of-the-ordinary free concert composed entirely of tubas and euphoniums — over 200 at last count. Dress in your favorite holiday attire and celebrate the 46th anniversary of this yuletide oom-pah-pah singalong.

Details: Dec. 24 at noon in Thanks-Giving Square in Dallas. Free. tubachristmas.com

LIGHTS

HOLIDAY AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM

The garden is aglow with over a million lights for its annual holiday event. Twinkly decorated paths guide you to each verse of the 12 Days of Christmas display and to the European-inspired Neuhoff Christmas Village. Tickets are available for daytime and nighttime experiences.

Details: Through Jan. 5 at the Dallas Arboretum, Daytime admission free-$18; Nighttime admission $17-$37. dallasarbortum.org

LIGHTSCAPE

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden teams up with Sony Music for the third annual Lightscape, a festive custom-designed light installation set against the backdrop of nature. Stroll through millions of twinkling lights that transform the garden into a winter wonderland. More than 80% of the trail is new this year, but beloved favorites are still there. Enjoy seasonal treats and warm beverages from local vendors. Stop by on select nights to meet Santa.

Details: Nov. 22-Jan. 5 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. $12-$30. fwbg.org/lightscape

PRAIRIE LIGHTS

This drive-through experience features 4 million twinkling lights at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. Drive straight through or stop at the Holiday Village and enjoy carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa and a walk-through forest. The second half of the drive ends with a one-of-a-kind LED light tunnel.

Details: Nov. 28-Dec.31 at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. $50-$149. prairielights.org

VITRUVIAN LIGHTS

Vitruvian Lights celebrates its 12th season in Addison. Stroll through the beautiful 12-acre park lit up with 1.2 million lights wrapped around more than 455 trees.

Details : Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at Vitruvian Park in Addison. Free. visitaddison.com

