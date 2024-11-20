Where to find the best holiday lights in North Texas

As the holiday season begins, neighborhoods and parks across North Texas transform into glowing winter wonderlands, thanks to tons and tons of glittering lights. These winter festivals and festivities offer stunning displays and exhibits that bring festive cheer to locals and visitors alike. As a bonus, many of these activities are free. Here’s your guide to finding the best holiday lights across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Check individual websites for safety policies, schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW for more holiday highlights.

CENTENNIAL HOLIDAY LIGHTS

This holiday lights display is an opportunity for a leisurely stroll through Centennial Park, one of the jewels of Irving’s Heritage District. The park is decorated with 60,000 lights on the bridge, fences and trees, and walkways are lit on each side to keep pathways visible for visitors after dark.

Details : Dec. 7-Jan. 1 at Centennial Park in Irving. Free. cityofirving.org/1327/holidays-at-heritage .

PRAIRIE LIGHTS

The North Texas holiday destination features millions of lights arranged in festive scenes along a stunning two-mile drive as well as the Holiday Village out-of-car experience. Popular Prairie Lights attractions include the animated tunnel, which has created a more immersive experience this year, and an enchanting lighted forest to stroll that also features a new look in 2024.

Details : Nov. 28-Dec. 31 in Grand Prairie. $50 per vehicle.

CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE FRISCO

FREE The largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas, Christmas in the Square returns for a 19th season with more fun surprises. The light show features over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension cords.

Details : Nov. 22-Jan at Frisco Square in Frisco. Free; some attractions require a fee.

CITY LINE LIGHTS

More than a half-million holiday lights illuminate CityLine in a cheerful glow. Icicle-style moving lights fill the trees throughout the plaza, and overhead lights are draped on the plaza lawns, creating a backdrop for happy holiday memories. In the middle of the plaza stands an impressive 18-foot Christmas tree. Activities include a Merry Market, movie night and class series.

Details : Through Jan. 4 at CityLine Plaza in Richardson. Free.

THE LIGHT PARK

Who needs the icy North Pole when you can cruise through millions of dazzling lights, synced perfectly to the rhythm of DJ Polar Ice. This drive-through holiday light display has returned to a parking lot at the Hurricane Harbor water park in Arlington and added a second location at Riders Field in Frisco .

Details : Through Jan. 5 at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Arlington and Riders Field in Frisco. $29-$49 per personal vehicle.

GIFT OF LIGHTS

A unique holiday experience that features dazzling light tunnels, giant sparkling displays and an immersive drive-through show, Gift of Lights is designed to spread cheer and spark wonder in all ages. You’ll see sparkling holiday scenes and icons transformed into glowing works of art.

Details : Nov. 28-Jan. 5 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. $35 per car or truck, $60 for larger vehicles.

CHRISTMAS AT THE STOCKYARDS

Kick off the holidays at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Giddy Up and Glide, a more than 4,000-square-foot skating rink, is open for its third year. Visitors can watch the Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony. Kids can join in the fun by getting pictures made with Cowboy Santa or joining Mrs. Claus for story time.

Details : Nov. 18-Jan. 5 at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Ice skating is $20 for children and $25 for adults.

DALLAS ZOO LIGHTS

Walk through the zoo’s display of more than 2 million lights, including 60 larger-than-life animal-shape lanterns and new lights in the “Dino Lumina: A Jurassic Adventure” exhibit. There will also be a light show programmed to holiday music, visits to Santa’s Village in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo with free photos with Santa, nightly music in the Grove, photo ops, an illuminated art show, crafts, animal keeper chats and rides on the carousel and mini-train.

Details : Nov. 22-Jan.4. at the Dallas Zoo. General admission starts at $16.

CHRISTMAS AT THE GALLERIA

Towering in the middle of a skating rink at Galleria Dallas stands what is described as America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree , sparkling with 200,000 new programmable LED lights, more than 15,000 new ornaments and topped with a new 10-foot LED star. Family festivities are scheduled throughout the season, including Slappy’s Playhouse Holiday Circus, Storytime With Mrs. Claus and performances by more than 70 local groups.

Details : Nov. 24-Jan. 4. Hours vary. 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Free.

HOLIDAYS AT THE ARBORETUM

The 10th anniversary of the 12 Days of Christmas exhibit is being celebrated this year at Holidays at the Arboretum. The classic Christmas song “The 12 Days of Christmas” comes to life with a dozen meticulously crafted gazebos, each designed to represent a different part of the carol. Holiday at the Arboretum also includes the Dazzling Musical Tree, a 50-foot-tall tree playing holiday tunes and featuring more than 42,000 lights, and the Christmas Village with its 23-foot-tall wooden Christmas pyramid.

Details : Through Jan. 5. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Admission is $14. Arboretum members pay $12.

HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

The holiday spirit comes to Six Flags Over Texas as the park offers seasonal fun such as Santa Claus lighting the 70-foot-tall Christmas tree every night, story time with Mrs. Claus, Victorian carolers, festive train rides, light and ornament displays such as Gingerbread Lane and Candy Cane Forest, and the new Christmas haunted attraction called Krampus’ Holiday House of Horrors. The park will also offer seasonal performances, s’mores and other treats for sale and, of course, lots of rides.

Details : Nov. 24-Dec. 31 at Six Flags, Arlington. $45-$90, free for kids 2 and younger. Parking is $40-$50.

CHRISTMAS IN COLOR AT NRH20

Get ready for an unforgettable holiday experience as Christmas in Color comes to the NRH2O waterpark parking lot. Enjoy a spectacular drive-through light show featuring over 1 million dazzling lights that dance to festive music — all from the comfort and warmth of your car. It’s an enchanting night of twinkling lights, holiday cheer and seasonal magic.

Details : Nov. 21- Dec. 29 at NRH20 in North Richland Hills. General admission is $35.99.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS OF HAWK AVENUE

Take a stroll down Hawk Avenue between the North Richland Hills Library and NRH Centre to enjoy thousands of twinkling lights, the city’s 46-foot-tall Christmas tree and other holiday scenery.

Details : Nov. 25-Jan. 5 at NRH Centre in North Richland Hills. Free admission.

LIGHTS ON THE FARM

Get ready to dive into the holiday spirit at the 4th Annual Lights on the Farm. With over 1 million sparkling lights and enchanting holiday displays, this festive event invites you to take a scenic quarter-mile stroll through the beautiful Heritage Farmstead Museum. Capture the perfect holiday photo, meet Santa Claus and indulge in treats like s’mores, hot cocoa, doughnuts, popcorn and more, all while enjoying festive music.

Details : Through Dec. 28 at Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano. $15-$18 for adults, $10 for seniors 65 and older, $10-$12 for children 3-12, free for children 2 and younger.

FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN – LIGHTSCAPE

This extraordinary show features custom-designed light installations set against the serene backdrop of nature, creating a festive atmosphere for guests of all ages. Stroll along sparkling pathways and marvel at breathtaking, never-before-seen artistic displays from around the globe as you immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season.

Details : Nov. 22-Jan. 5 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden in Fort Worth. $18 for adults, $12 for ages 3-12, free for 2 and under. On-site parking is $25 in advance.

THE MODERN LIGHTS

The Modern’s trees will sparkle with brilliant lights to celebrate the holiday season. There are a lot of ways to take part in the Modern’s celebration: Enjoy the lights while partaking in the happy hour at Café Modern, snag a reservation for Dinner at the Modern Lights or just go see the lights during one of the first Fridays of the season and listen to the live bands.

Details : Nov. 29 through Feb. 9 at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Free.

CHRISTMAS AT THE ANATOLE

Experience the magic of a traditional Bavarian Christmas this holiday season at Hilton Anatole. This year’s festive transformation turns the resort into a winter wonderland, highlighted by an enchanting tree maze that will captivate visitors of all ages. Take in the breathtaking views of the sparkling grounds from above a Ferris wheel or feel the excitement as you cruise down a 40-foot super slide. Stroll through a picturesque Bavarian Village, where the charm of European Christmas markets comes alive with twinkling lights.

Details : Nov. 29-Dec. 24 at the Anatole Hotel in Dallas. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.

RADIANCE AT THE RANCH

This Christmas lights drive-through is about a mile long with 2 million lights set to holiday songs on a special radio station. Optional VIP amenities include a fast pass, hot cocoa, popcorn and magic light glasses.

Details : Nov. 22-Dec. 28 at Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Grounds in Weatherford. $29.95-$49.95 per vehicle.

VITRUVIAN LIGHTS

Stroll through Vitruvian Park’s 12 acres to see more than 550 illuminated trees wrapped in 1.5 million sparkling LED lights. The large number of single-color trees gives this display a modern flair. The park’s trail passes by water that reflects the brightly glowing trees, creating additional pizazz.

Details : Nov. 23- Jan. 1 at Vitruvian Park in Addison. Free. Parking is $15 cash at the Bella Lane and Ponte Avenue parking lots and Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex.

MERRY AND BRIGHT CHRISTMAS DRONE SHOW

Taking the Christmas Capital of Texas to new heights is a chance to see Grapevine’s fleet of 400 drones. The show will create Christmas magic in the sky over the city’s Main Street. Imagine the fleet of drones in classic Christmas shapes.

Details : Dec. 2 and 9 at 7 p.m. on Historic Main Street in Grapevine. Free.

