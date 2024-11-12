Hone your Thanksgiving culinary skills at one of these North Texas cooking classes

November means Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving means Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re the chef in charge of the big meal, or an aspiring chef who’d like to have more confidence, now is the time to pick up a few tips to help things go smoothly in the kitchen on the big day. The quickest and easiest way to hone your skills is to take a cooking class. As it turns out there are lots of workshops and culinary classes throughout the North Texas area. Here are just a few with a Turkey Day theme.

FORT WORTH



HOLIDAY FEAST

JeniFoto / Shutterstock

The Cookery in Fort Worth offers a variety of hands-on cooking classes for chefs of all levels. During this three-hour class, you’ll create a menu full of classic fall dishes—some of which you might want to add to your Thanksgiving spread.

Menu: First Course: Caramelized Butternut Squash Soup with Goat Cheese Hazelnut Frico; Second Course: Roasted Cornish Game Hens with Rosemary and Lemon; Caramelized Sweet Onions with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes; Mushroom Gravy with Sherry and Thyme; Green Beans Almondine; Homemade Cranberry Sauce; Third Course: Pumpkin Spice Pot De Crème with Maple Whipped Cream; To Drink: Festive Champagne Cocktail and Wine Pairings.

Details: Nov. 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Cookery-Fort Worth. $125. thecookeryfortworth.com



MAKE & TAKE: THANKSGIVING DESSERTS

Have you been tasked with bringing dessert to Thanksgiving dinner this year? You can lighten your baking load significantly by learning how to prep dessert in advance. In this workshop, you'll create flakey pie dough, cream cheese dough, make an apple filling and a bite-sized sweet featuring pecans. On Thanksgiving Day all you'll have to do is defrost and bake these desserts and enjoy the parade.

Menu: Flaky Pie Dough; Cream Cheese Dough; Apple Filling, Pecan Tassies.

Details: Nov.21 from 12 to 2 p.m., at Central Market-Fort Worth. $85. centralmarket.com/cooking-school

FRIENDSGIVING: MAKE & SHARE A HOLIDAY MEAL

If you're gathering with friends for Thanksgiving here's the perfect opportunity to experiment with some new recipes before the big day. At this class you'll learn how to improve your knife skills as you create a salad filled with apples, arugula, and sesame seeds; the proper way to roast a turkey breast; a sage, bread and pork dressing; a sweet potato casserole with a crispy sorghum syrup and peanut topping; and an aromatic cranberry relish. Best of all, when you're done creating, you can sit down and enjoy the fruits of your labor with a glass of wine that's been specially paired for the meal.

Menu: Apple Salad with Cider-Sesame Vinaigrette; Herb-roasted Turkey Breast with Sage Sausage Dressing; Sweet Potato Casserole with Sorghum; Roasted Cranberry Sauce.

Details : Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Market-Fort Worth. $95. centralmarket.com/cooking-school



DENTON

Taras Grebinets / Shutterstock

THANKFUL FOR THANKSGIVING KIDS COOKING CLASS

Kids who love to cook will want to check out this workshop where they’ll learn the ins and outs of how to create appetizers and a bite-sized dessert that are the perfect addition to the Thanksgiving dinner.

Menu: Turkey & Cheese Crescent Bites; Mini Pumpkin Pies.

Details : Nov. 29 from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. at Flour Power Cooking Studios in Denton. $40. flourpowerstudios.com

DALLAS

CELEBRATE A MEATLESS FRIENDSGIVING

Who needs turkey? In this class, you’ll learn how to create a seasonal, meatless meal filled with seasonal ingredients. You’ll improve your knife skills as you cube roasted squash; create a sourdough bread-based casserole filled with sautéed and steamed leeks and lighten up a traditional green bean casserole with mushrooms and herbs. The class finishes up with a simple dessert that's a spin on pecan pie.

Menu: Roasted Squash Salad with Arugula; Whipped Mascarpone & Brown Butter Vinaigrette; Leek Bread Pudding with Parmigiano-Reggiano; Green Bean Casserole with Mushrooms, Parsley, Sage & Thyme; Maple Pecan Shortbread Bars.

Lomb / Shutterstock

Details : Nov. 23 at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Market on Lovers Lane in Dallas. $85. centralmarket.com/cooking-school

ESSENTIALS FOR THANKSGIVING

Put your Thanksgiving Day game face on and prepare for the biggest meal of the year by mastering essential techniques workshop. You’ll be taught knife techniques for efficient and safe carving; learn the art of herb brining and roasting skills for poultry and the secret to whipping up the perfect mashed potatoes and lump-free gravy.

Menu: Herb-Brined Roasted Chicken; Creamy Mashed Potatoes; Lump-Free Gravy; Winter White Salad; Pumpkin Crème Brûlée.

Details : Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. at Sur la Table in Dallas/Knox Street. $89. surlatable.com/cooking-classes/holiday-classes

FAMILY FUN: HARVEST SWEETS

Grab the kids for a workshop that will put you in the spirit of season while you make autumnal treats perfect for Turkey Day. You'll learn how to turn chocolate cupcakes into turkeys and cake pops into mini pumpkins. The class concludes with a blast from the past--classic caramel apples.

Menu: Turkey Cupcakes; Pumpkin Cake Pops; Caramel Apples.

Details : Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at Sur la Table in Dallas/Preston Road. $69. Ages 7+ (Paying adult must accompany ages 17 & under.) surlatable.com/cooking-classes/holiday-classes



AUTUMN FLAVORS FEAST

Enjoy the flavors of the season as you create a meal using some of fall's most beloved ingredients. You'll learn knife skills, new ways to get more flavor from foods and presentation ideas.

Menu: Butternut Bisque with Toasted Pepitas; Apple Cider Glazed Chicken; Pumpkin and Brown Butter Risotto; Caramel Apple Tart.

Details : Nov. 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Kitchen Social in Dallas. $89. kitchensocialdfw.com

