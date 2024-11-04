Where to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in Dallas-Fort Worth

November is Native American Heritage Month, an observance dedicated to the indigenous people of North America. Here in North Texas, tribes like the Tawakoni, Wichita, Kickapoo, Wichita and Comanche called this area home and still do today. If you’re interested in taking part in the festivities for Native American Heritage Month, here’s a look at some of the activities taking place across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Remember to check the websites or social media associated with each event for last-minute changes. You can find more events at Go See DFW .

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH CONTEST POWWOW

The Inter-Tribal Council of AT&T Employees will be hosting its fourth annual powwow. This event will showcase Native American vendors and artisans. A dance competition is also part of the day’s activities. Men, women, teens, juniors and golden-age competitors will participate.

Details: Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at AT&T Discovery District, 308 S. Akard St., Dallas. Free.

NAHM POWWOW PRINCESS PAGEANT

Come learn more about Native American culture and watch young women showcase their spirit and knowledge, courtesy of the Inter-Tribal Council of AT&T Employees, a nonprofit Native American employees group at the Dallas-based company. The pageant will test contestants on culture, cultural talent and inter-tribal dance, among other topics. The winners will be crowned Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality, and essay winner.

Details: Nov. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Texas Native Health, 1269 Record Crossing Road, Dallas. Free.

NAHM COURAGEOUS CONVERSATIONS

Dallas College will be hosting a Q&A session in honor of Native American Heritage Month. The guest speaker will be community organizer and multidisciplinary artist Emi Aguilar. She will be discussing the importance of digital storytelling as it relates to the history of her Coahuiltecan homeland in and around Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

Details: Nov. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dallas College on the El Centro Campus, 801 Main St., Dallas. Free.

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH CAREER WORKSHOP

Head to Richland College for a career workshop with Native American leaders and professionals working in advocacy, law and policy. They'll talk about their roles in these fields and share more about how you can get involved in similar careers.

Details: Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dallas College Richland Campus in the El Paso Student Lounge. Free.

