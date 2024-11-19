Turkey trots are taking over North Texas this November

Kick off Thanksgiving Day in a healthy way with a turkey trot. Before digging into mashed potatoes, stuffing and your holiday turkey, check out these walks and runs happening across North Texas on Nov. 28, 2024 — and an early bird on Nov. 23. Remember to check the websites or social media on each event for any last-minute changes. You can find more listings at Go See DFW .

DALLAS YMCA TURKEY TROT

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas has hosted its annual turkey trot for 55 years and will hold it again this year. This is a Thanksgiving tradition for family, friends and athletes of all levels. The races take place downtown and include an 8-mile race, a 5K, a virtual trot, a diaper dash and a fun run to enjoy the holiday spirit. Dogs are welcome to participate, and the first 750 will win a medal. All proceeds from the race will be used to fund YMCA programs.

Details : Nov. 28 at 7 a.m. on Young Street. Registration for adults is $43 for a timed 5K and 8-mile and $38 for an untimed 5K and 8-mile.

YMCA TURKEY TROT IN FORT WORTH

Start off Thanksgiving with the 43rd annual Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot. Runners will begin the race on Edwards Ranch Road and dash through southwest Fort Worth. Participants can race in the 5K, 8K and 1K Gobbler Trot categories. The 8K will start the day, then the Gobbler Trot and 5K will follow. The turkey trot is more than a race: All the proceeds will help provide scholarships.

Details : Nov. 28 at 7:45 a.m. at the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth. Registration is $43.

Chitose Suzuki / The Dallas Morning News A look at runners participating in the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot in 2023.

THE HYBRID RUNNER TURKEY TROT 5K

Here’s the perfect way to kick off Thanksgiving break. The turkey trot put on by the Hybrid Runner Foundation benefits the Cleburne High School cross country and track and field teams. All money raised will go directly to pay for shoes, equipment, uniforms and other team needs. There will be booths, giveaways and a prize for the best turkey costume. Attendees can run, walk or jog in the 5K.

Details : Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. at Hulen Park on 301 W. Westhill Dr., Cleburne. Registration is $30.

IRVING TURKEY TROT

The Irving Turkey Trot is a fun and festive race that takes place at the Toyota Music Factory. Participants can run or walk the 5K and 8-mile races around Las Colinas Urban Center and Lake Carolyn. There will also be pre- and post-race parties with live music and trophies. Participants will get a festive turkey trot shirt and a food/beer coupon when they sign up.

Details : Nov. 28 at 7 a.m. at Toyota Music Factory on 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Registration is $59.99 for the 5K and $79.99 for the 8-mile.

SCHEELS NORTH TEXAS TURKEY TROT

“Run first, eat later” is the tagline for this turkey trot that takes place in downtown Frisco. Lace up your running or walking shoes and join the fun with your family and friends. This race is held in honor of the Miracle League in Frisco. The sports organization offers leagues for people with special needs from age 5 to 22. The races include a 5K, 10K, virtual race and a miracle mile.

Details : Nov. 28 at 7:55 a.m. in downtown Frisco. Registration is $25 for the Miracle Mile run, $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K.

PLANO TURKEY TROT

The 7th annual Turkey Trot is a go in Plano. It involves a 1 hour, 20 minute 5K beginning at the Red Tail Pavilion. Proceeds from the race benefit the Source of Hope, a nonprofit serving at-risk families, veterans and first responders. You can participate in the 5K run or one of the fun run categories. Kids can participate in the 100-meter dash or 5K. The top three kids receive awards, and all runners get a doughnut from Voodoo Doughnut at the end of the race.

Details : Nov. 28 at 8:45 a.m. for the 5K Kids Division Fun Run and 9 a.m. for the adult race. Registration is $60 for adults and $24.99 for kids 11 and under in the 5K; Kids 100M Dash for ages 8 and under is free.

