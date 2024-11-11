Dallas restaurant Tatsu among first ever Texas Michelin starred restaurants

Only one restaurant in North Texas gained a one-star Michelin award at Monday night’s inaugural Texas Michelin Guide ceremony — Tatsu in Deep Ellum, a standout omakase sushi restaurant that opened in 2022.

Michelin is one of the most recognized restaurant rating systems in the world, and a star is considered one of the most prestigious awards a restaurant can receive.

Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, who opened Tatsu, previously worked as executive chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Sushi Yasuda in Manhattan. Tatsu is located at the Continental Gin Building and it’s a tough reservation — the restaurant hosts just 10 seats.

In total, 28 North Texas restaurants were honored at the ceremony.

Texas is now the 11th Michelin Guide destination in North America. The guide features restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

“Texas is a state like no other,” Adrianna Cruz with the Texas Economic Development Corporation said during the event. “We are known for our legendary culture, our diverse cities and landscapes, our cuisine, and our hospitality. “

Critics can give a restaurant one, two or three stars. Criteria for the rating includes quality, flavor and cooking technique, personality of the chef reflected in their cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits, according to the Michelin Guide.

Fifteen restaurants were awarded one-star Michelin awards across the state. Austin won the most, with seven restaurants taking home a star. No restaurants in Texas won two or three stars, Michelin’s highest honor.

20 restaurants in North Texas joined the Michelin’s recommended restaurants guide:



Barsotti's - Dallas

The Charles - Dallas

Crown Black - Dallas

El Carlos Elegante - Dallas

Fearing's - Dallas

Georgie's - Dallas

Knox Bistro - Dallas

Mercat Bistro - Dallas

Monarch – Dallas

Quarter Acre - Dallas

Rye - Dallas

Sachet - Dallas

Stillwell's - Dallas

Stock & Barrel - Dallas

Tei-An - Dallas

Written by the Seasons - Dallas

Birriera Y Taqueria Cortez - Fort Worth

Panther City BBQ - Fort Worth

Smoke N Ash BBQ – Arlington

Harvest - McKinney

Seven restaurants in North Texas won Bib Gourmands, awarded to restaurants offering three-course meals at a reasonable price, according to the guide:



Cattlesack - Dallas

Gemma - Dallas

Lucia - Dallas

Mot Hai Ba - Dallas

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen - Dallas

Nonna – Dallas

Goldee's Barbecue- Fort Worth

Michelin also awarded four “special awards.” Among those, Julian Shaffer, bar manager of Rye in Dallas’ Lower Greenville, won the Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Other one-star Michelin winners include:

Austin:



Barley Swine - Bryce Gilmore

Craft Omakase - Charlie Wang & Nguyen Nguyen

Hestia - Kevin Fink

Olamaie - Michael Fojtasek

Interstellar BBQ - John Bates

La Barbecue - Alison Clem

Leroy and Lewis Barbecue - Evan Leroy & Sawyer Lewis

Houston:



BCN Taste & Tradition - Luis Roger

Corkscrew BBQ - Will Buckman

Le Jardinier Houston - Felipe Botero & Alain Verzeroli

March - Felipe Riccio

Musaafer - Mayank Istwal

Tatemó - Emmanuel Chavez

San Antonio:



Mixtli - Diego Garcia & Rico Torres

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

