Dallas restaurant Tatsu among first ever Texas Michelin starred restaurants

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published November 11, 2024 at 10:01 PM CST
A piece of sushi on a plate.
KERA
/
File Photo
Sushi on a plate at Tatsu in Dallas, Oct. 10, 2023. Tatsu was the lone Michelin starred restaurant in North Texas in 2024, the first year the Michelin Guide included Texas.

Only one restaurant in North Texas gained a one-star Michelin award at Monday night’s inaugural Texas Michelin Guide ceremony — Tatsu in Deep Ellum, a standout omakase sushi restaurant that opened in 2022.

Michelin is one of the most recognized restaurant rating systems in the world, and a star is considered one of the most prestigious awards a restaurant can receive.

Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, who opened Tatsu, previously worked as executive chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Sushi Yasuda in Manhattan. Tatsu is located at the Continental Gin Building and it’s a tough reservation — the restaurant hosts just 10 seats.

In total, 28 North Texas restaurants were honored at the ceremony.

Texas is now the 11th Michelin Guide destination in North America. The guide features restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

“Texas is a state like no other,” Adrianna Cruz with the Texas Economic Development Corporation said during the event. “We are known for our legendary culture, our diverse cities and landscapes, our cuisine, and our hospitality. “

Critics can give a restaurant one, two or three stars. Criteria for the rating includes quality, flavor and cooking technique, personality of the chef reflected in their cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits, according to the Michelin Guide.

Fifteen restaurants were awarded one-star Michelin awards across the state. Austin won the most, with seven restaurants taking home a star. No restaurants in Texas won two or three stars, Michelin’s highest honor.

20 restaurants in North Texas joined the Michelin’s recommended restaurants guide:

  • Barsotti's - Dallas
  • The Charles - Dallas
  • Crown Black - Dallas
  • El Carlos Elegante - Dallas
  • Fearing's - Dallas
  • Georgie's - Dallas
  • Knox Bistro - Dallas
  • Mercat Bistro - Dallas
  • Monarch – Dallas
  • Quarter Acre - Dallas
  • Rye - Dallas
  • Sachet - Dallas
  • Stillwell's - Dallas
  • Stock & Barrel - Dallas
  • Tei-An - Dallas
  • Written by the Seasons - Dallas
  • Birriera Y Taqueria Cortez - Fort Worth
  • Panther City BBQ - Fort Worth
  • Smoke N Ash BBQ – Arlington
  • Harvest - McKinney

Seven restaurants in North Texas won Bib Gourmands, awarded to restaurants offering three-course meals at a reasonable price, according to the guide:

  • Cattlesack - Dallas
  • Gemma - Dallas
  • Lucia - Dallas
  • Mot Hai Ba - Dallas
  • Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen - Dallas
  • Nonna – Dallas
  • Goldee's Barbecue- Fort Worth

Michelin also awarded four “special awards.” Among those, Julian Shaffer, bar manager of Rye in Dallas’ Lower Greenville, won the Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Other one-star Michelin winners include:

Austin:

  • Barley Swine - Bryce Gilmore
  • Craft Omakase - Charlie Wang & Nguyen Nguyen
  • Hestia - Kevin Fink
  • Olamaie - Michael Fojtasek
  • Interstellar BBQ - John Bates
  • La Barbecue - Alison Clem
  • Leroy and Lewis Barbecue - Evan Leroy & Sawyer Lewis

Houston:

  • BCN Taste & Tradition - Luis Roger
  • Corkscrew BBQ - Will Buckman
  • Le Jardinier Houston - Felipe Botero & Alain Verzeroli
  • March - Felipe Riccio
  • Musaafer - Mayank Istwal
  • Tatemó - Emmanuel Chavez

San Antonio:

  • Mixtli - Diego Garcia & Rico Torres

