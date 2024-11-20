Our weekly North Texas holiday guide is here! This week: lights, a parade and The Grinch

Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but the holiday season is already underway with LOTS of yuletide-themed events happening around the North Texas area. We know the hustle and bustle this time of year can be a bit overwhelming, so we’re making it easy with weekly can’t-miss picks.

Kicking off the series this week are holiday events to help get you primed for the season.

Check individual websites for hours, schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW to find more holiday events.

HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

SNOWDAY AT GALLERIA DALLAS

Therese Powell/KERA

SNOWDAY returns for a fourth year to Galleria Dallas for the holiday season. This year the immersive experience takes you on an adventure through a secret town where Santa's elves live featuring nearly 10,000 square feet of Hollywood-grade sets and styling. New experiences include a multimedia show including lights, sounds and videos, “real” snowfall and a Christmas Kaleidoscope photo op.

Details: Nov. 21-Jan. 4 at Galleria Dallas. Free-$75.

42nd ANNUAL PARADE OF LIGHTS PARADE

The Parade of Lights officially kicks off Fort Worth’s holiday season with more than 100 festive floats and over half a million lights. Along the parade route you'll see marching bands, antique cars, equestrian units, horse-drawn carriages, and carolers spreading Christmas cheer. The night concludes with Santa and Mrs. Claus appearing on the specially designed, LED-lit, grand finale float.

Details: Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The parade steps off at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton and winds its way around downtown Fort Worth. Viewing is free, but reserved seats are available $15 for children and $17.50 for adults.



SOUTHLAKE CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

The City of Southlake starts the holiday season with the magical glow of twinkling light. After the tree lighting the evening continues with seasonal sounds by local school groups on stage and an array of free activities including carriage rides, photos with Santa, a snow tubing slide ride and arts and crafts.

Details: Nov. 23 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Southlake Town Square in Southlake. Free.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

VITRUVIAN LIGHTS

Bret Redman/Vitruvian Lights

Stroll through Vitruvian Park’s 12 acres to see more than 550 illuminated trees wrapped in 1.5 million sparkling LED lights. Santa flips the switch opening night at a free event that includes a performance by Jordan Kahn Orchestra, photos with Santa, an elf balloon artist and live reindeer. New this year is a 3D walk-through gift box that's illuminated with LED lights—perfect for holiday photos.

Details: Opening night Nov. 23 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., lights on display nightly through Jan. 1 at Vitruvian Park in Addison. Free.

FRISCO CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE

Treat yourself to the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas. featuring over 180,000 lights and 200 dancing snowflakes. You can also skate in an outdoor ice rink, visit with Santa or take a horse carriage ride.

Details: Daily from Nov. 22-Jan.6 at Frisco Square in Frisco. Free.

THEATER

Pavel L Photo and Video / Shutterstock

DR SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS: THE MUSICAL

The mean Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” schemes to steal Christmas from the holiday loving Whos. Max the dog narrates this musical story of redemption.

Details: Through Nov. 24 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. See website for ticket prices.

A TUNA CHRISTMAS

It's Christmas time in Tuna, Texas, the third-smallest town in the state and radio station news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on local holiday activities, including the town's annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, won 14 times in a row by Vera Carp. But a mysterious Christmas Phantom, known for vandalizing the yard displays, threatens to throw the current contest into turmoil. The holiday comedy features 24 characters all played by just two actors.

Details: Nov. 22-24 at the Plaza Theater in Garland. $25.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Take a trip back to your childhood with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang. The classic cartoon comes to life on stage as everyone's favorite underdog searches for the true meaning of Christmas. There will be singing, skating and a live jazz trio, too.

Details: Nov. 23-Dec.22 at Dallas Children’s Theater in Dallas. $25-$54.

DANCE

Buffy1982/Shutterstock

NUTCRACKER: MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET

The holiday dance season begins on Saturday at the historic Music Hall in Fair Park. The show features an international cast that blends ballet with puppets, acrobatics and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Dancing alongside the professional dancers are local children from The Dance Movement Company.

Details: Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Music Hall in Fair Park in Dallas. Check the website for ticket prices.



GIFT MARKET

15TH ANNUAL ETSY DALLAS JINGLE DASH

Lomb/Shutterstock

Etsy Dallas hosts a holiday shopping party showcasing unique handmade goods by over 80 local artisans. The event includes photo booths, games, food trucks and make-and-take crafts. If you are one of the first 50 in the door, you'll receive a Bash Bag filled with swag from the Jingle Bash artists, crafters and designers.

Details: Nov. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gilley’s Event Center in Dallas. Free.



The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.