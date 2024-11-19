© 2024 KERA News
2024 Aurora Biennial lights up Downtown Dallas

KERA | By Samantha Guzman | Arts Access
Published November 19, 2024 at 9:57 AM CST
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News
Donovan Herbert takes selfie at one of the interactive art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Donovan Herbert takes selfie at one of the interactive art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News
DJ Blake Ward creates a custom soundscape to complement the art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
DJ Blake Ward creates a custom soundscape to complement the art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Community members interact with art installations during Aurora in downtown Dallas, TX, on Nov 16, 2024.
Jason Janik / The Dallas Morning News

Every other year, the Aurora Biennial transforms Dallas into a dazzling display of lights, video and music. This year was special because it was the first time the event took play in-person since 2018. The free public event turned the Dallas Public Library, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas City Hall and other buildings into art installations with the theme “FuturePresentPast.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Arts & Culture Downtown DallasKERA NewsArts Accessvisual artAurora
Samantha Guzman | Arts Access
Samantha Guzman is the coordinating editor of Arts Access, a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA expanding arts coverage in the Dallas-Fort Worth area through the lens of equity and access.
See stories by Samantha Guzman | Arts Access
