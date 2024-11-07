Aurora Biennial returns to downtown Dallas with a look at the ‘FuturePresentPast’

For its first in-person biennial since 2018, Aurora is returning to its roots by gazing backward — and forward — for the sixth edition of its free public art event.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., the organization will transform the skyline with projections and performances that land in the sweet spot between art and technology, including activations at Dallas Public Library, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and the I.M. Pei-designed Dallas City Hall.

Founded in 2010 by artists Joshua King and Shane Pennington and supporter Veletta Forsythe Lill, Aurora has always operated under the ethos of bringing together artists to connect communities through transformative public works. This year’s activation is notable for its scale and the theme of “FuturePresentPast.”

“It’s a great collision of time,” says co-founder King. “Before it was so much about unity and togetherness, so we’re going to talk about the situation. It’s a very divisive world, so we’re really looking at how the arts can provide accessibility.”

Curated by Kendal Henry and Leslie Moody Castro, the large-scale site-specific installations and performances from 26 regional, national, and international artists (along with students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts) will explore such issues as migration, health advocacy, and environmental sustainability — a highlight of which will be the local debut of the world’s longest-running digital art program, Midnight Moment, formerly displayed on the billboards of Times Square.

Says King, “I believe Aurora and our city are on the cusp of doing something magical — it’s not just about the present but about the future.”

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

