Dallas Museum of Art director Agustín Arteaga to step down

After eight years at the helm of the Dallas Museum of Art, director Agustín Arteaga will step down at the end of December, the museum announced on Monday.

Since arriving in 2016, Arteaga has led the DMA through challenges including the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered the museum for several months, and a 2022 break-in that resulted in the destruction of several artworks. Last fall, the museum laid off 20 employees and reduced its public hours, citing difficulties brought on by the pandemic.

During his tenure, Arteaga increased the diversity of the museum’s visitors and its board of trustees, according to a museum press release. As part of its efforts to reach new and more diverse audiences, the museum launched a bilingual initiative in 2017 that made exhibition materials available in English and Spanish.

The museum secured $20 million in city bonds this year to improve infrastructure related to temperature and humidity controls and its fire suppression system. Arteaga has also overseen a capital campaign that will fund a major expansion of the museum.

“As the museum embarks on an expansive transformation project and capital campaign, and considering the significant progress that has been made during my eight years of leading the DMA, working in collaboration with our staff and Board, driven by my passion for art and a strong sense of purpose to serve, I feel it’s the right time to transition and focus on pursuing these passions as a museum leader, curator and scholar,” Arteaga said in a statement.

“Following an extraordinary response to our international architecture competition to reimagine the DMA, we have now laid the foundation to transform the Museum into one of the most exciting, engaging, and visitor-friendly art museums in the world. With this groundwork in place, it is the right moment to hand the reins to the next leader who will see this monumental multi-year project to fruition and lead the DMA into the future.”

Arteaga came to Dallas from Mexico City’s Museo Nacional de Arte, where he had served as director since 2013.

The DMA’s board of trustees will start a search for his successor. Tamara Wootton Forsyth, the museum’s deputy director, will serve as the interim director.

“We are grateful to Agustín for his many contributions to the Dallas Museum of Art, especially during a time of unprecedented challenges,” Gowri Sharma, the chair of the museum’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “With a long list of curatorial and programmatic achievements and having put in place a talented leadership team, he is leaving the museum in a position of strength as we look to the next chapter in the Museum’s trajectory.”

