Dallas arts facilities are aging, arts leaders said, arguing against cuts to the city's bond issue

Dallas arts leaders are arguing against any further cuts to the $59 million proposed for cultural facilities in the city's bond issue. They spoke up at Wednesday's City Council briefing about the proposed $1.1 billion bond program.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax has suggested a further $10 million reduction. But arts leaders argued the city should take care of the buildings it owns. One arts leader called those buildings "workhorses" because the public may visit them only occasionally, but they are constantly in use -- with rehearsals, tours, special events.

They are also aging workhorses, workhorses that are breaking down.

Chris Heinbaugh, vice president of external affairs for the AT&T Performing Arts Center, said the money is necessary for maintenance; it's not for new facilities. "We heard you loud and clear. There is nothing shiny and new. We are simply taking care of what we've got. We must maintain these facilities. We've heard about water pooling [at] the Meyerson, over the chamber; days where the elevators weren't working in the Wyly; flooding in the DMA."

Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the center, said serious maintenance needs throughout the ATTPAC's 10-acre campus include "updating technology, HVAC, roofs, fire suppression elevators. Just yesterday, the fire panel on the Wyly Theater failed. We have to replace that this week."

The task force recommended that the city council allocate six percent of bond funding to all of the city's cultural facilities. Ultimately, the City Council has to approve a final list of bond allocations to send to voters in 2024.

Got a tip? Email Jerome Weeks atjweeks@kera.org.

