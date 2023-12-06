© 2023 KERA News
Dallas arts facilities are aging, arts leaders said, arguing against cuts to the city's bond issue

KERA | By Jerome Weeks
Published December 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST
The Wylie Theater, part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center in downtown Dallas. T
Jerome Weeks
/
KERA News
The Wyly Theater, part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The Wyly's fire panel failed last week, according to Warren Tranquado, president and CEO of ATTPAC, citing just one example of the city's aging cultural facilities.

Dallas arts leaders are arguing against any further cuts to the $59 million proposed for cultural facilities in the city's bond issue. They spoke up at Wednesday's City Council briefing about the proposed $1.1 billion bond program.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax has suggested a further $10 million reduction. But arts leaders argued the city should take care of the buildings it owns. One arts leader called those buildings "workhorses" because the public may visit them only occasionally, but they are constantly in use -- with rehearsals, tours, special events.

They are also aging workhorses, workhorses that are breaking down.

Chris Heinbaugh, vice president of external affairs for the AT&T Performing Arts Center, said the money is necessary for maintenance; it's not for new facilities. "We heard you loud and clear. There is nothing shiny and new. We are simply taking care of what we've got. We must maintain these facilities. We've heard about water pooling [at] the Meyerson, over the chamber; days where the elevators weren't working in the Wyly; flooding in the DMA."

Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the center, said serious maintenance needs throughout the ATTPAC's 10-acre campus include "updating technology, HVAC, roofs, fire suppression elevators. Just yesterday, the fire panel on the Wyly Theater failed. We have to replace that this week."

The task force recommended that the city council allocate six percent of bond funding to all of the city's cultural facilities. Ultimately, the City Council has to approve a final list of bond allocations to send to voters in 2024.

Got a tip? Email Jerome Weeks atjweeks@kera.org. You can follow him on Twitter @dazeandweex.

Jerome Weeks
Jerome Weeks is the Art&Seek producer-reporter for KERA. A professional critic for more than two decades, he was the book columnist for The Dallas Morning News for ten years and the paper’s theater critic for ten years before that. His writing has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Newsday, American Theatre and Men’s Vogue magazines.
