Dallas museum showcasing motorcycles shifts gears to bigger facility

The Haas Moto Museum is switching gears and moving from Oak Lawn Avenue to a new facility in North Dallas near Belt Line Road.

Set to reopen at its new home on Nov. 9, the relocation fulfills a promise to protect and build the legacy of Bobby Haas. A financier, photographer, motorcycle collector and later a filmmaker , Haas died in 2021.

Haas’ love of motorcycles is reflected in his collection of bikes built with his partner Stacie Mayfield, who is also the museum’s director. The couple opened the first iteration of the formal collection in Dallas’ Design District on Dragon Street in 2016.

Haas rode his first motorcycle at the age of 64 and quickly fell in love with the two-wheeled vehicles. Haas and Mayfield started their collection in 2016, eventually traveling the world to work with top names in motorcycles to develop their trove.

Over the course of five years, they accumulated 230 bikes that span over 125 years of craftsmanship, which are housed at the museum. There, you can find examples of the first motorized bicycles to custom cycles, in addition to well-known cycles from pop culture and history.

One standout includes a 1942 Harley Davidson WLA 750CC, used in World War II. There's also the Black Knight 500CC from 2016, a uniquely shaped creation with a distinctive back tire.

The collection was originally displayed in a small, 5,000-square-foot location before moving to the larger spot on Oak Lawn in 2018. The new museum will be larger still at 25,000 square feet.

Motorcycles aren’t the only thing being showcased at the new museum. Visitors will be able to find pieces from Japanese artist Makoto Endo, who creates paintings of motorcycles using only chopsticks to paint.

The new location is expected to allow Haas Moto to create new experiences. The museum’s space will house a 10,000-square-foot shop for both Sparky Williamson, the museum’s chief engineer, and legendary custom builder Craig Rodsmith. The glass-enclosed space will give visitors a chance to watch the motorcycle restoration and maintenance process. The museum plans to start holding classes in the shop space in 2025.

Haas Moto Museum is located at 4301 Beltwood Parkway, Dallas. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is free for children under 12, first responders, veterans and active-duty military; $5 for students; and $10 for adults.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.