A new music event called JAMBALOO will bring concerts, conversation about evolving North Texas scene in 2025

How to attract an audience? How to grow a career? How to keep venue doors open amid so many entertainment options? These are still significant challenges for the live music ecosystem in North Texas.

Enter JAMBALOO, a free, week-long event set to unfold Feb. 2-8 across multiple North Texas cities.

Billed by its co-creators, long-time North Texas booking agency Spune Productions and the law firm Mullen & Mullen, as “a community-driven initiative designed to uplift the local music scene during challenging times,” JAMBALOO will blend discussion around industry trends, challenges and strategies, in the form of a symposium, and the celebration of live music with a series of concerts at four different venues.

The lineup

The confirmed line-up thus far for the inaugural JAMBALOO is a blend of national, regional and local acts, many of whom will be playing far cozier venues than normal: MJ Lenderman, Wild Pink, Lomelda, Slow Joy, Twain, Pretty Boy Aaron, Mark Lettieri, Robert Ellis, the Texas Gentlemen and Quaker City Night Hawks will appear. Participating venues are Tulips in Fort Worth; Club Dada in Deep Ellum; Ferris Wheelers in Dallas’ Design District and Andy’s in Denton. (Exact line-ups for each venue are being finalized.)

“One thing I know is smaller venues nationwide, are having some issues,” said Joseph Morrison of Mullen & Mullen.

“Shane [Mullen] and I — we battle big, giant insurance companies for a living, and so we’ve always been fans of the little guy. These smaller venues spoke to us. Frankly, they’re just places that need and deserve support.”

Symposium includes The D.O.C, Bobby Sessions

The symposium is scheduled to include appearances from rap legend and Dallas native The D.O.C., Grammy-winning Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions and Grammy-winning producer Tre Nagella, among others. It will zero in on how to help push the North Texas scene to the next level. Helpfully, this conversation will be recorded and live-streamed, for those unable to attend.

Although JAMBALOO is in its infancy, Morrison and Corey Pond, Spune’s general manager, another co-founder of the event, are not skimping on ambition, with designs on making the week-long happening “one of the premiere, if not the premiere, free music week in the country,” as Pond put it.

“The easiest way I could explain it is, if in year two or three, we have a significant number of people [attend] who are not from DFW, who are coming here because it sounds awesome to them, then that’s a win,” Pond said. “That’s what we want. We want it to be a national-level event.”

JAMBALOO, multiple venues, Dallas, Denton and Fort Worth. Feb. 2-8, 2025. Admission is free, and attendees can begin to RSVP for their preferred shows starting at noon on Oct. 25.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at preston@kxt.org or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.