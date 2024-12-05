Celebrate Kwanzaa at these 8 North Texas events

Kwanzaa, the weeklong celebration of African American and Pan-African culture, history, values and community is observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Here are some events you can find in the North Texas area to mark the holiday — and some festivities begin as early as this weekend.

Be sure to check websites for possible schedule changes and other updates and visit Go See DFW calendar to find more events.

CELEBRATING KWANZAA: A FIGHT FOR JUSTICE

Celebrate Kwanzaa early at a lunchtime gathering with Coat of Colours, the Cathedral of Hope’s council group. Together you’ll explore Kwanzaa’s guiding principles and discuss faith, creativity, purpose, collective responsibility and how to foster a greater sense of shared values and a more just community.

Details: Dec. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope in Dallas. Free but must register. cathedralofhope.com

BONE SOUP: A KWANZAA STORY

Teen actors from Kids Acting With a Purpose present a play about the citizens of Culture Kingdom who use the seven principles of Kwanzaa to uplift their community.

Details: Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at Jen McClung Middle School in Fort Worth. Free. kidsactingwithpurpose.org

KWANZAA AND AFRICAN CELEBRATION

Learn more about the celebration of Kwanzaa at this cultural event. Watch a Kwanzaa lighting, savor African cuisine for purchase from Rhosabjal African/Liberian Restaurant and Creole Cowboy Catering, and enjoy African music with drummers and dancers. The event also includes vendors, an African fashion show and more.

Details: Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Verona Villa in Frisco. Free. eventbrite.com

31ST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS/KWANZAA CONCERT

Get into the spirit of the season with a night of hymns, spirituals, gospel and classical music. This annual holiday music celebration features 300 voices from Dallas-area high schools, with special guests from Charles Rice and Dunbar Elementary along with the Barack Obama Band.

Details: Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Bruton Theater at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas. $10. tbaal.org/performences

15th ANNUAL KWANZAA CELEBRATION AT THE DOCK BOOKSHOP

The Black-owned Dock Bookstore in Fort Worth is celebrating Kwanzaa with a variety of in-store events Dec. 26-31. An all-day event on Saturday, Dec. 28, features music, a storytime, authors and guest artists.

Details: Dec. 26-31 at the Dock Bookshop in Fort Worth. Free. thedockbookshop.com

KWANZAA CELEBRATION IN DENTON

Share the Kwanzaa spirit of unity, self-determination and collective responsibility at this event. Visit with community members while you shop with local vendors.

Details: Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center in Denton. Free. cityofdenton.com

JERRY PINKNEY DAY AND KWANZAA CELEBRATION

Celebrate Kwanzaa while you learn about award-winning children’s author and illustrator Jerry Pinkney. The family-friendly afternoon event also explores the works of other Black authors of children’s books and includes snacks and Kwanzaa crafts.

Details : Dec. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Forest Green Branch of the Dallas Public Library. Free. dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com

DESOTO KWANZAA FEST

Experience culture and community at the annual DeSoto Kwanzaa Celebration. Enjoy food and entertainment, browse items from vendors and learn about the seven Kwanzaa principles. The event is free, but a donation of two canned goods to the DeSoto Food Pantry is requested.

Details: Dec. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeSoto Civic Center in DeSoto. Free. eventbrite.com

