Welcome December with dinos, dogs and drones. It's all in this week's holiday guide

Thanksgiving may have only been a few days ago, but the Yuletide season is already coming in hot and kicking into high gear, and that means the calendar is packed full of seasonal things to do. Take a look at this week’s curated selections. We’re spotlighting tree lightings, a drone show and seasonal festivals featuring dinosaurs and dogs.

HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

DALLAS HOLIDAY PARADE

The annual Dallas Holiday Parade draws an estimated 500,000 spectators and features marching bands, drill teams, giant helium balloons, spectacular floats, and unique performances. The parade steps off on Saturday at Commerce and Houston streets and continues east on Commerce, making performance stops along the route. Check the website for updated route details.

Details: Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. The parade steps off at the corner of Houston and Market Streets in Downtown Dallas. Check the website for the parade route. Free.

HOLIDAYS AT THE HEARD

Looking for something a little different this season? Then check out the Heard's magical spin on the traditional holiday light installation. You can stroll down the sanctuary's half-mile trail decorated with twinkling lights. But that's not even the best part: along the trail you'll encounter life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The event also includes a giant snow globe photo op and hot cocoa and festive music under the stars in the outdoor amphitheater.

Details: Dec. 6 and 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. Free-$17.

MERRY AND BRIGHT CHRISTMAS DRONE SHOW

Join the City of Grapevine for its 4th annual holiday drone show tonight and Dec. 9. This year 400 drones will take to the sky to create Christmas magic in the sky over Main Street in Grapevine. For an additional fee, you can catch the show on Dec. 9 at a VIP watch party on the second-floor balcony of the Grapevine Convention and Visitor Bureau's Grand Hall.

Details: Dec 2 and 9 at 7 p.m. View the show anywhere along Main Street in Grapevine. Free for general viewing; $75 for the VIP watch party.



DECK THE PLAZA

Grab the family on Friday and head to Dallas City Hall for a free holiday celebration. The festive event includes tree lighting, carriage rides, visits with Santa and a winter wonderland experience with a snow hill. Attendees can also enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies.

Details : Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the Plaza at Dallas City Hall. Free.

FELIZ NAVIDOG

Treat your good boys (and girls) to a festival just for them. The doggy-friendly holiday celebration Friday is filled with food, dog-friendly vendors, Pawliday treats, puppy mingling and plenty of photo ops.

Details: Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Barney Wood Bark Park in Farmers Branch. Free.





TREE LIGHTINGS

DENTON HOLIDAY LIGHTING FESTIVAL

Denton welcomes the holiday season with the 36th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration. The event begins Saturday on the Courthouse lawn with a community sing-along, and then with the flip of a switch the Courthouse and the surrounding downtown area lights up. Afterward, enjoy a night of live entertainment, carriage rides and visits with Santa.

The event also coincides with another Denton holiday tradition--Wassail Weekend. During the Lighting Festival downtown Denton merchants stir up their favorite Wassail recipe (a fancy word for hot cider) and serve it to tasters. Tasting is free and open to all.

Details: Dec. 7 from 3 to 9 p.m.at Denton Courthouse on the Square in Denton. Free.

TREE LIGHTING FESTIVAL AT KLYDE WARREN PARK

Festivities at Klyde Warren Park's annual celebration on Saturday include an afternoon of family-friendly activities, a variety of food trucks serving holiday inspired treats and a Nutcracker performance from Dallas Conservatory. The day culminates with live music from the Emerald City Band, and the lighting of The Mayor’s Tree.

Details: Dec. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. Free.

RELIANT LIGHTS YOUR HOLIDAYS

Following the Klyde Warren Park’s tree lighting, head over to the AT&T Performing Arts Center where the Reliant Lights Your Holidays festivities will be underway. In addition to the scores of twinkling lights illuminating the AT&T campus, there will also be a holiday-themed drone show, a wintery playground with real snow and performances by the Dallas alt-rock band Jackopierce, with special appearances from NRG Party Band, Whitney James’ Cool Yule Duo, and Pretty Boy Aaron Duo.

Details: Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Sammons Park in the Dallas Arts District. Free.

THEATER

A QUEER CAROL

Uptown Players' contemporary, gay re-telling of the Dickens classic blends humor, wit and revelations for a thought-provoking take on what it means to truly celebrate the holiday season. In this new version, Ben Scrooge is a successful interior decorator whose obsession with success and wealth has led him down a lonely, bitter path. Three ghosts (among them, Marilyn Monroe and an over-the-top drag queen) take Scrooge on a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Details: Dec. 6-15 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas. $40-$58.

BLACK NAVITIVY

Black Nativity returns to the Bishop Arts Theatre Center stage for its 20th anniversary. The production retells Langston Hughes’ powerful story of the Nativity through song and dance.

Details: Dec. 5-22 at Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas. $23-$46.

HOLIDAY INN

The beloved film classic comes to the stage in Arlington. It tells the story of Jim, who leaves show business behind to settle down in a farmhouse in Connecticut. Along the way, he meets Linda and together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with performances to celebrate each holiday. The show features classic Irving Berlin songs like "White Christmas," "Steppin' Out with My Baby," "Heat Wave" and "Blue Skies."

Details : Dec. 6-22 at Theatre Arlington in Arlington. $5-$40.





DANCE

THE NUTCRACKER WITH A LIVE ORCHESTRA

Avant Chamber Ballet tells the story of Clara and her adventures through the Land of Sweets. The holiday ballet, by choreographer Paul Mejia, includes music from a live orchestra, vibrant costumes and a professional cast of dancers.

Details: Dec. 6-8 at Moody Performance Hall in Dallas. $25-$80.

MUSIC

RICHARDSON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA HOLIDAY CLASSICS

Hear jazz arrangements of classics like “Jingle Bells,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and “The [Funky] Little Drummer Boy” when the Richardson Symphony Orchestra and Stockton Helbing's Jazz Initiative team up to perform a holiday concert with a contemporary jazz twist.

Details: Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eisemann in Richardson. $30-$90.



