Take a spin on the ice at holiday-themed skating rinks in North Texas

Whether the weather is frosty or warm, for a few weeks this time of year North Texans can bundle up, put on a pair of skates and glide across the ice at a holiday-themed rink. Here are several to try in Dallas-Fort Worth for skaters of all levels. At most venues, you can rent skates or bring your own. Check individual websites for hours, schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW to find more holiday events.

PEACE PLAZA ICE RINK

Grapevine enhances its Christmas Capital of Texas status with a 4,500-square-foot ice rink at Peace Plaza in front of Grapevine Main Station. Skaters will have a great view of the giant Christmas tree and oversize ornaments that decorate the plaza.

Daily (except on Christmas) through Jan. 7 at 815 S. Main St., Grapevine. Times vary. $20 for an hourlong session, skate rental included. grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/ice-rink.

LONE STAR CHRISTMAS AT THE GAYLORD TEXAN

Also in Grapevine, the Gaylord Texan offers holiday skating on a 6,000-square-foot indoor ice rink as part of its Lone Star Christmas celebration. Tickets include unlimited same-day skating and must be purchased in advance. There is no on-site box office. Skating can be bundled with other holiday attractions at the resort hotel for a discount.

Daily through Dec. 31 at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine. Times vary. $22.99, skate rental included; free seating around the rink for spectators. christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com.

STOCKYARDS RODEO RINK

If you crave a little Western flair with your holiday skating, head for the Rodeo Rink in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The lighted rink, in front of the Livestock Exchange Building, is open daily with country music, occasional themed nights, a cash bar, concessions and fire pits. It’s also a great spot to enjoy the daily cattle drives down Exchange Avenue. The rink is open rain or shine.

Daily through Jan. 7 at 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Times vary. $20-$25 for a 90-minute session, skate rental included. Purchase tickets online or at the box office. Must be 4 years or older to skate. fortworthstockyards.com/events/stockyards-rodeo-rink.

GALLERIA DALLAS

Skate around the giant Christmas tree, twinkling with 200,000 new LED lights, at the Galleria’s indoor ice rink. Coordinate your ice time with the Illumination Celebration that runs daily through Dec. 24 at noon, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. and you will get an up-close look at the lights that are synced to happy holiday tunes. Skaters who have purchased a ticket can stay on the ice as long as they like during a public session, but there is no in-and-out access.

Holiday skating continues daily through Jan. 7 (when the tree comes down) at 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Times vary. $12 admission, $5 skate rental; free for spectators. galleriaiceskatingcenter.com.

HOLIDAY SKATING AT STARCENTERS

Sign up for holiday public skating sessions at StarCenter locations across the area. The ice rinks will be decked out with holiday cheer. There’ll be special events at different locations including a Christmas tree lighting, skating with Santa, an ugly sweater skate and more. The Comerica Center in Frisco is transformed into a Winter Wonderland with holiday music, lights and themed inflatables. Frisco will have a free holiday ice show on Dec. 16 that features skaters from Frisco’s Skating Academy and an appearance by Dallas Stars mascot Victor E. Green. Check the websites for a complete schedule of events by location.

Holiday skating continues through Dec. 31 at various times at StarCenter locations in Richardson, Farmers Branch, Plano, Euless, Mansfield and McKinney. $15 for ages 4 and up, free for ages 3 and under. Skate rental is available for $5. nhl.com/stars/starcenters/holiday-guide.

Winter Wonderland continues through Jan. 6 at Comerica Center, 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco. $15 for ages 4 and up, free for ages 3 and under. Skate rental is available for $5. nhl.com/stars/starcenters/winter-wonderland.

DESOTO ON ICE

This ice rink is in front of DeSoto Town Center. Check the website for dates and times of special events at the rink, including a kids paint party, Christmas games and costumed characters. Most activities are free with the price of ice skating.

Daily through Jan. 7 (except on Christmas and during inclement weather) at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto. Times vary. $15 for an hourlong session, with or without skate rental; free for spectators. desoto texas.gov.

SKATE THE SQUARE IN FRISCO

Go for a spin on Frisco Square’s outdoor rink. Timed advance reservations are recommended, but walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows. The rink is also available for private parties. Check the website for details.

Daily through Jan. 8 (except on Christmas and during inclement weather) at Frisco Square, Main Street and Coleman Boulevard, Frisco. Times vary. $20 for an hourlong session, with or without skate rental. friscosquare.com/ice-rink.

ICE SKATING IN DOWNTOWN GRAND PRAIRIE

FREE - Skaters at the outdoor rink at Grand Prairie City Hall will have a great view of the city Christmas tree. Admission and skate rental are free. Reservations are not required, but sessions are limited to 30 minutes. Hot chocolate and other holiday treats will be available to purchase.

Through Dec. 26 on Tuesdays through Sundays at 300 W. Main St., Grand Prairie. Times vary. Free. gptx.org/downtown.

SKATE THE LAKE IN ROCKWALL

Lake Ray Hubbard serves as a backdrop at this holiday pop-up rink at the Harbor in Rockwall. Besides the water, there are festive light displays and holiday music to enjoy. The cost of an hourlong session includes skate rental.

Daily (except on Christmas) through Jan. 2 at the Harbor, 2059 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall. Times vary. $15, skate rental included. visitrockwall.com/skate-the-lake-rockwall-on-ice.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.