10 North Texas holiday concerts to celebrate the season

From twinkling lights to festive melodies, there are lots of Christmas concerts happening in North Texas that offer a perfect harmony of seasonal cheer. These concerts include classical performances to an appearance by Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas herself.

Visit Go See DFW to find more holiday events. Check individual websites for prices, schedule changes and other updates.

ELF IN CONCERT

Will Ferrell’s character, Buddy the Elf, makes his way to Dallas with a live orchestra. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Christmas classic while enjoying the soundtrack live. This festive event that is sure to bring you Christmas cheer.

Details : Dec. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets start at $63. dallassymphony.org

MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM CHRISTMASES PAST WITH THE SINGAPORE SLINGERS

Matt Tolentino and the Singapore Slingers return to the Pocket Sandwich Theatre stage for their annual holiday celebration. This will be an evening full of festivity with Christmas-inspired rags, pop tunes and hot jazz to make you merry and bright. Dinner will also be served at the show.

Details : Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pocket Sandwich Theatre. Tickets are $30. pocketsandwich.com

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the group’s fourth album, The Lost Christmas Eve, the show will bring to life the story of a lonely, bitter old man spending Christmas alone in New York City. Featuring lasers, pyrotechnics and a powerful soundtrack, the concert will immerse audiences in a dramatic holiday experience.

Details : Dec. 28 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center. Tickets start at $66.49. ticketmaster.com

CHRISTMAS WITH THE RAT PACK

Swing into the Christmas season with the Rat Pack in a magical re-creation of a 1960s Las Vegas Christmas at the Sands with Sinatra, Martin and Davis. It stars Brian Duprey as Frank Sinatra, Joe Scalissi as Dean Martin and Kenny Jones as Sammy Davis Jr. They will dazzle the audience with My Way, Mr. Bojangles, New York New York, That’s Amore, Fly Me to the Moon and seasonal classics such as Let It Snow, Jingle Bells and White Christmas.

Details : Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eisemann Center. Tickets start at $45. eisemanncenter.com

MICHAEL W. SMITH – EVERY CHRISTMAS TOUR

Contemporary Christian musician Michael W. Smith’s “Every Christmas” tour will be filled with the joy and the true meaning of the season as Smith and his award-winning guest, Riley Clemmons, perform his most popular Christmas classics.

Details : Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets start at $105. majestictheatredallas.com.

PENTATONIX: HALLELUJAH! IT’S A CHRISTMAS TOUR

A cappella sensations Pentatonix will perform live at American Airlines Center. Pentatonix’s holiday tradition returns with the group’s biggest Christmas tour as the group sings the holiday classics.

Details : Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. Tickets start at $86. ticketmaster.com.

MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS

Headlined by Jose Hernadedez’s Grammy-nominated troupe Mariachi Sol de Mexico, this festive fiesta is a celebration of the season through Mexican and American holiday songs.

Details : Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Majestic Theatre. Tickets start at $76. majestictheatredallas.com

ROBERT EARL KEEN -- LIGHTS, CAMERA, CHRISTMAS

Robert Earl Keen is making a grand return with a new twist. This year’s theme blends the spirit of Christmas, family bonds, and the magic of music from your favorite holiday films to create an unforgettable experience.

Details : Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the House of Blues. Tickets start at $86.50. robertearlkeen.com

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS WITH TYE TRIBBET

Tye Tribbet performs a range of music from high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even including African rhythms to trap beats.

Details : Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets start at $29. attpac.org

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA CHRISTMAS SHOW

Celebrate the season with what’s billed as the longest-running group in American music. The Grammy award-winning vocalists perform a variety of material.

Details : Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets start at $69. attpac.org

