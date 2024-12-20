Happy New Year! 8 places kids can celebrate around North Texas

Are the kids ready to ring in the new year but their 8 o'clock bedtime is putting a damper on the festivities? Check out these daytime family-friendly events where the little ones can celebrate the new year and still be home in time for bed. Another perk: You'll have time to attend your adult party later.

Be sure to check websites for possible schedule changes and other updates and visit our Go See DFW calendar to find more events.

EPIC WATERS FAMILY NEW YEAR

Kick off the new year with a dip in the pool — a very big pool. Epic Waters is holding a family-friendly celebration to ring in the new year at its 800,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor water park complex in Grand Prairie. The luau-themed party includes circus and aerial performances, hula dancing, interactive games, music and new-year countdowns with rubber duck drops at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight. For an additional fee, you can also enjoy a luau dinner buffet.

Details : Dec. 31 from 1 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. at Epic Waters in Grand Prairie. $44 for the party only, $76 for the party and dinner. Free for children 3 and younger.

NOON YEAR’S EVE AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM

Meet at Entry Plaza at the Children's Adventure Garden and say goodbye to 2024 at a Noon Year's Eve celebration. Enjoy a ball drop, bubble dance party and winter STEM activities.

Details: Dec. 31 at noon in the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden at the Dallas Arboretum. Admission is $22 for adults and $13 for children, plus $3 admission to the Children’s Adventure Garden.

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION AT THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Join The Learning Experience for a fun daytime New Year's Eve Party. Enjoy music, dancing and food trucks as you wait for the countdown for the noon balloon drop.

Details: Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Learning Experience in Dallas. Free.

COUNTDOWN TO NOON AT SCI-TECH DISCOVERY CENTER

Join Sci-Tech Discovery Center for a science-centric Noon Year's Eve celebration. The event includes multiple countdowns with a ball drop as well as crafts and holiday-themed STEM activities.

Details : Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco. $15, free for children under 3. Timed tickets are required.



NOON YEAR’S EVE AT THE FORT WORTH MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND HISTORY

The littles can toast the new year at a celebration that includes party poppers and a confetti drop at noon in the atrium. They can also learn about New Year’s resolutions, have fun with crafts and visit the museum's exhibits. This is a popular event, so reserve your spot early.

Details: Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. $16, $14 for seniors 65 and up, $12 for ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger.



NEW YEAR’S NOON AT THE SHOPS AT HIGHLAND VILLAGE

Head to the Christmas tree at The Shops at Highland Village in Denton County for a New Year’s Noon celebration for kids. The countdown to noon features balloons with tickets that contain prizes. Enjoy an interactive dance party featuring a DJ spinning tunes, face painting, a photo experience, games, a stilt walker and costumed characters.

Details: Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Shops at Highland Village in Highland Village. Free.

FAMILY NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE HUB

Celebrate New Year's Eve with the family a little early at The HUB. Dance along to a Taylor Swift tribute band, get your face painted and ring in the new year at 9 p.m. with a ball drop. Kids eat free with an adult food purchase.

Details: Dec. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. at The HUB in Allen. Free.

Vogel Alcove Kids can celebrate the first day of the new year with a variety of events at Vogel Alcove’s Day 1 DFW event.

DAY 1 DFW

Get out and play on New Year’s Day at this festival that benefits Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit supporting children experiencing poverty and homelessness. Highlights include a mechanical reindeer, inflatable slides, rock-climbing walls, zorb ball racing, a snow maze, roving costumed characters, and live performances by musicians and magicians. A drone show from America's Got Talent finalist Sky Elements will close out the party.

Details : Jan. 1 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Irving Convention Center. $15, free for ages 17 and younger, $25 for VIP experience.



