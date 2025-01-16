Welcome The Year of the Snake with these Lunar New Year celebrations around North Texas

Get ready to celebrate. The Lunar New Year is just around the corner!

The holiday, which marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring, begins on Jan. 29 and runs through Feb. 12. According to Chinese astrology, this is the Year of the Wood Snake. People born under this sign are considered to be cautious, mysterious, charming and wise.

Shake off the winter doldrums and head to NorthPark Center, where together with the Crow Museum of Asian Art of the University of Texas at Dallas and the Dallas Public Library, you can take part in one of the biggest Lunar New Year festivals in the area on Jan. 25.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with a lion dancer performance by Rising Phoenix . The dance is an important ritual in Chinese culture and thought to bring good luck and happiness while chasing away evil spirits. One tip: The performance is loud, so bring ear protection for young children.

After the performance, there's a meet-and-greet at the Dallas Public Library storefront, Bookmarks where kids can "feed" the lion red envelopes. The envelopes, which also symbolize good luck, can contain a dollar or two and are gifts to the dancer for a job well done.

Other highlights include a performance from the Dallas Asian Wind Symphony and martial-arts demos. Experts from Creepy Critters will be set up at Bookmarks with a variety of real snakes to check out.

The day also includes ways to get creative with the kids. Make a paper snake, a paper lantern or a Chinese knot bracelet with the Crow Museum ; or join the UTD Chinese Student Association for a demo on the art of origami and create fai chun, the red paper banners that symbolize good fortune.

This is a popular event, so be sure to get there early as the crowd is expected to surpass 50,000.

Details: Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., NorthPark Center, Level One in NorthCourt, between Nordstrom and Macy's, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. Free.

Here are five more ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year around North Texas. And don't forget to check out the Go See DFW calendar for other events in our area.



