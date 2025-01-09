Denton Black Film Festival returns with packed schedule of events

The Denton Black Film Festival is back for its 11th year. While retaining its original focus on cinema, the festival has grown to include art, music, comedy, spoken word, dance and much more, according to festival director Harry Eaddy.

“DBFF’s mission is to share stories of the Black community — its traditions, ideas and experiences — in a multitude of ways,” Eaddy says.

More than 70 movies will be shown, including the controversial 1973 film The Spook Who Sat by the Door, which was pulled from theaters shortly after its release but would later be added to the National Film Registry. The film will be shown Jan. 23 at Alamo Drafthouse Denton and Jan. 24 at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff, with a special Q-and-A session after both 9:15 p.m. screenings.

The festival’s films run the gamut from family-friendly fare to serious dramas and documentaries. And a number of workshops will be offered for filmmakers and movie lovers alike.

“Attending a film festival is a unique experience, because you get to interact with many independent filmmakers and explore the reasons the film was made and the passion they have about telling stories,” Eaddy says.

DETAILS: Jan. 22-26 at various locations. Virtual programming runs through Feb. 2. Festival passes start at $42.49. Individual event prices vary, and some are free to attend.

