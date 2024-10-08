Dallas’ Merced Elizondo is a filmmaker on the rise

For as many years as Texas has been rumored to become the “third coast” of filmmaking, actual auteurs working here are rather few and far between. But soon, Merced Elizondo, an ambitious 30-year-old filmmaker from Dallas, could join the ranks of Richard Linklater, Robert Rodriguez and David Lowery.

The self-taught director and writer’s latest effort, The Mourning Of, is an elegiac look at loss and grief that just might propel him to the next level.

Already accepted to several film festivals this fall, The Mourning Of is also notable for the support of Warner Bros. through a filmmaker’s grant awarded to Elizondo in 2022.

What’s more surprising is that he managed to pull off the locally shot short while holding down a day job as a digital content producer on the marketing team for Progressive Insurance.

“After work, I have to go to a coffee shop and work until midnight, and I do that on weekends, too,” Elizondo says. “I just take PTO and find my way around it. They’re great about supporting me, but I am a filmmaker and want to make a living doing it.”

He’s on his way there. He already drew praise for his last short feature, Manos De Oro, which tells the story of a recently retired auto mechanic inspired by the filmmaker’s father. It starred North Texas actor Julio César Cedillo (Narcos: Mexico), who also appears in Mourning.

With a budget five times that of his last film, Elizondo took pains to make the movie look as sumptuous as possible, employing a cast that included 170 extras and shooting at locations such as St. John’s Church in Fort Worth and Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas.

Inspired by a story told to him by his grandmother about professional “weepers” (women hired to mourn strangers), the idea is one Elizondo has been working on since 2016. Beautifully shot and edited, Mourning is the story of Maribel, a wide-eyed protagonist obsessed with attending funerals.

Natalia Villegas, who plays Maribel, says Elizondo is “very involved and passionate about what he does, but he gave me a lot of freedom to explore, which is very generous. It blows my mind he’s able to do this, and he deserves every bit of success.”

Merced Elizondo Natalia Villegas plays Maribel in "The Mourning Of," a new short film from Dallas' Merced Elizondo.

Elizondo hopes to submit Mourning to the Dallas International Film Festival next spring so that locals can see it as well. He also aims to one day turn it into a full-length feature.

“It was always my plan,” he says. “It was my North Star, and I’m ready to step into making feature films. I’d rather make it ideally as my second feature and make something a little smaller and more independent, so the second I get some attention, I can slap that script down and say, ‘Here it is!’”

