Thrillers, docs and swashbuckling kabuki: What to see at this year’s Asian Film Festival of Dallas

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas kicks off its 4-day run at the Dallas' Angelika Theater on Thursday. The festival returns to the basics in this 23rd edition delivering over two dozen drama, action, thriller and documentary films about Asians and Asian Americans.

Thomas Schubert, executive director of the festival, gives us the inside scoop on this year's festivities including opening night, filmmakers in attendance and his "can't miss" picks which include a swashbuckling kabuki play captured on film.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR OPENING AND CLOSING NIGHTS

THE MOVIE EMPEROR

Director: Ning Hao

Country: China; Running time: 126 minutes

Festivities start on Thursday evening with Ning Hao's The Movie Emperor. The movie centers on a former Hong Kong film star who takes on a role in a modest indie drama to revive his career. To prepare for his role, he immerses himself in rural life in mainland China, struggling to adapt to the daily way of life most everyone deals with due to his arrogance and detachment from reality.

Schubert says this film is an excellent movie about movies.

"It's a big-budget film starring Andy Lau who's not quite a household name, but if you're going to recognize a Chinese actor, one of them is going to be Andy Lau. The film is a drama, but it's also a satire, so it's fun for everybody."

TWILIGHT OF THE WARRIORS: WALLED IN

Director: Soi Cheang

Country: Hong Kong; Running time: 125 minutes

"So if The Movie Emperor is fun for everybody, Twilight of the Warriors Walled In is for those who love a bloody, big-budget, action movie," said Schubert. "We haven't had one of those at the festival in a while, so we're excited to go back to those big-budget action movies from Hong Kong."

FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE

Take a deeper dive into movie-making with these Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

TOKYO COWBOY

Country: Japan; Running time: 118 minutes

Director Marc Marriott will attend and participate in a post-screening Q&A

The centerpiece film for Friday night at the festival is a comedy that blends cross-cultural humor with a fish-out-of-water story. It's about a Japanese businessman who comes to the U.S. to take over a ranch where he wants to raise Wagyu beef. This results in a huge culture clash.

ASHIMA

Country: United States; Running time: 86 minutes

Director Kenji Tsukamoto and Ashima Shiraishi will attend and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

The coming-of-age documentary follows elite rock climber Ashima Shiraishi as she travels to South Africa to attempt to become the youngest climber to master one of the world’s most challenging climbs. Accompanying Ashima is her father and coach, Poppo, a former avante-garde dancer who brings an eccentric, tough-love approach to Ashima’s training.

THE GUEST

Country: South Korea; Running time: 76 minutes

Director Yeon Je-gwang and star Lee Juseung will attend and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

This thriller is about a man who works at a motel who makes dirty money by filming illegal sex videos of the guests. And, although he feels guilty, he has no choice but to continue the job to pay loan sharks. One night, he witnesses a murder through the hidden camera. Now he has a life-or-death choice to make, sell the footage for a profit or report the crime.

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT?

ROSE & SAMURAI 2: RETURN OF THE PIRATE QUEEN

Director: Hidenori Inoue

Country: Japan; Running time: 174 minutes

Rose Samurai 2: Return of the Pirate Queen offers a unique look into the world of kabuki.

It's set in the 17th century on the Iberian Peninsula and follows the adventures of Anne de Alwida, a pirate queen, and Goemon Ishikawa, a master thief. The two navigate various challenges and comedic mishaps while protecting the seas.

Besides being a swashbuckling adventure, the film is known as an "Inoue Kabuki," a style of filmmaking created by director Hidenori Inoue. Inoue combines kabuki, a traditional Japanese theatrical art form that uses highly stylized singing and dancing with modern camerawork, editing, and sound. The goal is to create a one-of-a-kind musical theatrical experience on film.

"It's like theater in the round, except instead of the stage being in the middle and the audiences all around it, the audience is in the middle and the stage surrounds it," says Schubert. "The background moves and the characters run all around and the audience shifts. It's like the seats move. It's just this crazy, crazy thing."

"I think we played four of these at our festival in the past and the people who take the time to see them come out saying it's the best movie they've ever seen."

SUBTITLES AND OTHER MISCONCEPTIONS

You don't have to be fluent in a foreign language to enjoy the Asian Film Festival of Dallas. Just remember, subtitles are your friend.

Schubert says that if it's not an English-speaking film, it will have subtitles.

"It's a big misconception that we might not be accommodating for our English-speaking audience. We want to make these films available to everyone."

He also said to let go of your fear of having to read during the film.

"There's a quote from director Bong Joon Ho that kind of sums it all up. It goes, 'Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you'll be introduced to so many more amazing films.'

"It's like what I tell my students when we watch a movie that's subtitled--just give it ten minutes, you'll have the rhythm down."

Schubert says it's also wrong to think Asian film is limited in scope.

"I think a big misconception is that Asia only makes two kinds of movies. Like, they only make Anime and Kung Fu movies and that's it. But of course they make all kinds of films-- humorous documentaries, love stories, romantic comedies, tragic stories, and they make a lot of the same stories that we make, plus some that are unique to their own cultures. I really love that we can bring these stories here to an American audience to let them step into a variety of different cultures."

The Asian Film Festival of Dallasruns July 25-28 at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas

