Events in Dallas-Fort Worth have been cancelled, postponed ahead of the winter storm

More winter weather is forecasted to roll into Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday evening and on into Thursday that could bring multiple inches of snow. Many events in the Dallas area that were scheduled on Jan. 9 have already been canceled or postponed due to the potentially inclement Dallas weather.

Some museums in North Texas are in wait-and-see mode, like the Nasher Sculpture Center and Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Both plan to monitor weather conditions before making a call to shutter. The Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth follows Fort Worth ISD’s recommendations when it comes to closures and no changes have been made to its business hours.

The Dallas Morning News will continue to update this story with further cancellations, postponements and closures in the events and arts and entertainment spaces.

Check out the Go See DFW calendar for more information on event cancellations and future events happening in North Texas.

The following events were previously featured in stories and have been canceled:



Texas A&M Singing Cadets - CANCELED

The 100-year-old student choir was scheduled to perform at the Coppell Arts Center on Jan. 9 but its performance has been cancelled and has yet to be rescheduled. On the Coppell Arts Center website, it reads that the building will be closed at 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 and all events scheduled for that day will be cancelled. A full refund will be issued to all who were planning to attend the singing cadets performance.



The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Live - CANCELED

Due to inclement weather impacting travel in Dallas-Fort Worth, the Jan. 9 performance of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Live has been canceled. According to the Majestic Theatre website, refunds will be issued through original points of purchase.



JumpstART Stories & Art - CANCELED

The Irving Arts Center’s JumpstART’s theme for this month’s story time and take-home art project was “Let it Snow!” The gathering, which happens every first Thursday, has been canceled due to the snowy conditions forecasted for Thursday. The next JumpstART Stories and Art will be on Feb. 6, with the theme of “Birds of a Feather.”

Here’s a look at further events that have been cancelled or postponed, in addition to museums and other venues that are closed due to the wintry conditions in D-FW:

Henri Bendel and the Worlds He Fashioned - POSTPONED. Hosted at Interabang Books, the Jan. 9 event with author Tim Allis has been rescheduled for Feb. 22.

