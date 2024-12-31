What to know about the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Grab your hat and boots and get ready to saddle up for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. This three-week event offers concerts, a petting zoo, rodeos, cattle shows, a carnival midway, shopping and more.

Watch as children of all ages showcase their animals and skills in raising livestock. There will also be competitions for shooting, barbecue, agricultural mechanics, fiddle, art and even robotics.

If you want a more hands-on experience, make your way over to the carnival midway and test your luck on one of the many games to win a prize. Or face your fears on rides like the Mega Drop, Kamikaze and Cliffhanger.

Over at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, country music artists and comedians will grace the stage. Those include musicians Clint Black with Pug Johnson, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, and Chris Janson, as well as funnyman Jim Gaffigan. There will also be free live music in the Michelob Ultra Roadhouse and The Corkyard.

Visitors can save money by going on one of the special discounted admission days. Every Friday is senior discount day, when attendees 55 and older pay $8 for admission. Jan. 21 is Dickies Day, which means attendees can wear Dickies clothing and receive free general admission. Texas A&M students, faculty and staff get free admission and half-priced rodeo tickets on Jan. 23. Other school days include TCU Day on Jan. 30 and Texas Tech Day on Feb. 4. Military Appreciation Day is Feb. 3, when active-duty and retired military members and their immediate family receive free general admission and rodeo tickets.

Details: Jan. 17-Feb. 8 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., and Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth. General grounds admission, which includes access to livestock events, exhibits and the carnival midway, is $15 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, and free for children 5 and under. Rodeo tickets are $35-$225, including admission to the grounds. Parking is $20.

Here are five standout events happening during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo that you don’t want to miss.

Looking for more things to do around Dallas-Fort Worth? Make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar, as fresh events are added all the time.



Stock Show Parade , Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth. Free; reserved seats start at $15.

, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth. Free; reserved seats start at $15. Best of Mexico Celebración , Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $39.

, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $39. Mustang Magic Events , Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Will Rogers Coliseum, 1600 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $15.

, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Will Rogers Coliseum, 1600 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $15. Cowboy Mounted Shooting , Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. at John Justin Arena, Richardson-Bass Building, Rip Johnson Dr., Fort Worth. Free.

, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. at John Justin Arena, Richardson-Bass Building, Rip Johnson Dr., Fort Worth. Free. Escaramuza and Charro Cala Events, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. and Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at Will Rogers Coliseum, 1600 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Free.

