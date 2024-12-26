Take a hike! Kick off the new year with First Day Hikes at state parks in Texas

Venture into the great outdoors on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with Texas Parks and Wildlife. The state agency will once again host First Day Hikes, a way to start the new year (and those resolutions for better health) on the right foot. The idea is simple: Put down the Champagne, lace up your hiking boots and pick a hike.

Here in North Texas, there are lots of state parks to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Ray Roberts Lake State Park is located an hour north of Dallas. Visitors can camp, hike, bike, ride horses, geocache, backpack, swim, paddleboard and fish at this nature-rich playground.

On the first day of 2025, the park is hosting its second Tri-Park-A-Thon as well as a self-guided hike. Attendees can choose to join for nearly a full day of activity or just for a leg of the journey. Hikers start at the park’s Greenbelt Unit at 9 a.m., followed by the Isle du Bois Unit at 11 a.m., and then the Johnson Branch at 1:30 p.m. Each hike is between two and five miles. Hikers who complete all three hikes receive a prize. Meeting places for each hike include the 428 entrance, boat ramp parking lot, Dogwood Canyon parking lot and Nature Center parking lot. Bring water and trail shoes, dress for the weather, and make a reservation prior to arrival.

Details : Ray Roberts Lake State Park is at 100 PW 4137, Pilot Point. Admission is $7, free for kids 12 and under. The hikes are on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Here are nine more local and state parks to hike on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day within a couple of hours’ drive of Dallas-Fort Worth. Hikes range from short walks along lake shores to scaling hills.

Make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar for other fun events to start off the new year.



Fort Parker State Park, 194 Park Road, Mexia. Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under. Details .

. Inks Lake State Park, 3630 Park Road 4 West, Burnet. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. Admission is $7, free for kids 12 and under. Details .

. Dinosaur Valley State Park, 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 and 11 a.m. Admission is $8, free for kids 12 and under. Details .

. Lake Somerville State Park, 14222 Park Road 57, Somerville. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 8:30 a.m, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under. Details .

. Lake Mineral Wells State Park, 100 Park Road 71, Mineral Wells. Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $7, free for kids 12 and under. Details .

. Martin Creek Lake State Park, 9515 County Road 2181D, Tatum. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $4, free for kids 12 and under. Details .

. Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood. Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under. Details .

Fort Boggy State Park, 4994 Highway 75 South, Centerville. Jan. 1 at any time during park hours. Admission is $3, free for kids 12 and under. Details .

Valley View Park, 7000 Valley View Lane, Dallas. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at any time during park hours. Free. Details .

