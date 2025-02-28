Dallas’ Indique Dance Company premieres Bollywood inspired comedy set at a wedding
One of the top troupe’s in North Texas’ thriving Indian classical dance scene is Indique Dance Company, who have fashioned a Bollywood-style musical comedy for its third production as part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Elevator Project. The series gives local arts groups a chance to perform in the Dallas Arts District.
The Wedding is Fixed: A Bollywood Love Story may be Indique’s most ambitious dance-theater project yet. It tells the story of a family dealing with the emotions and twists that come with planning a traditional Indian wedding. The production includes live vocals by the University of Texas at Dallas’ Dhunki A Capella team and film work from students at Southern Methodist University.
Indique’s previous Elevator Project shows were Svabhava in 2018 and Maya: The Illusions We Live in 2022.
Details
March 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. at Wyly Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St. $29.50. attpac.org. indiquedancecompany.com.
