Dallas’ Indique Dance Company premieres Bollywood inspired comedy set at a wedding

One of the top troupe’s in North Texas’ thriving Indian classical dance scene is Indique Dance Company, who have fashioned a Bollywood-style musical comedy for its third production as part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Elevator Project. The series gives local arts groups a chance to perform in the Dallas Arts District.

The Wedding is Fixed: A Bollywood Love Story may be Indique’s most ambitious dance-theater project yet. It tells the story of a family dealing with the emotions and twists that come with planning a traditional Indian wedding. The production includes live vocals by the University of Texas at Dallas’ Dhunki A Capella team and film work from students at Southern Methodist University.

Leah Marie Photography Shrayes Shrivatsa, left, portrays the groom and Manasa Dutta plays the bride in Indique Dance Company's production of "The Wedding is Fixed: A Bollywood Love Story."

Indique’s previous Elevator Project shows were Svabhava in 2018 and Maya: The Illusions We Live in 2022.



March 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. at Wyly Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St. $29.50. attpac.org. indiquedancecompany.com.

