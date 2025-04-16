Be treated like royalty at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Travel back in time to the 16th century. Feast like kings and queens while watching brave knights joust for the fair lady at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie.

The 2025 festival runs through Memorial Day weekend, and each weekend of the fair has its own theme. Those include Celtic/Easter weekend on April 19-20, Viking and Barbarian on April 26-27, Live the Fantasy/ Spring Celebration on May 3-4, Chivalry/Mother’s Day on May 10-11, Legends of the Sea on May 17-18, and the Last Huzzah on May 24-26.

Visitors to the fair can explore three realms – Holly Field, Crown Meadow and Pecan Grove – that each feature unique attractions and are packed with pubs, village kitchens and stages. Entertainment includes a Mermaid Lagoon, where guests can meet “live” mermaids; a Mythical Monster Museum that showcases creatures from whimsical fairies to scary dragons; the Royal Menagerie, a hands-on experience with cute farm animals and a kangaroo; and the Unicorn Experience, with a unicorn and other magical creatures.

Visitors can also cheer for their favorite knight at a jousting competition and learn more about birds of prey at exhibitions. Or they can try their hand at sword-fighting in lessons. For those not into fighting, there are plenty of performances: whip masters, comedians, acrobats, aerialists, escape artists, jugglers, belly dancers and more.

There are also lots of games and rides that are hand-cranked by the workers. Games and rides are cash only.

DETAILS: Every weekend until May 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2511 FM66, Waxahachie. One-day tickets for 13 and up are $32 in advance or $38 at the gate. Tickets for kids ages 5 to 12 are $14 in advance and $18 at the gate. Kids 4 and under are free. Weekend passes are also available.

